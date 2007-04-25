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Poster of Ten Inch Hero
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Ten Inch Hero
7.4

Ten Inch Hero

, 2007
Ten Inch Hero
USA / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ten Inch Hero
7.4

Cast

Elisabeth Harnois
Clea DuVall
Clea DuVall
Sean Patrick Flanery
Sean Patrick Flanery
Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles
Alice Krige
Alice Krige
Danneel Ackles
Director David Mackay
Writer Betsy Morris
Composer Don Davis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 25 April 2007
Release date
25 April 2007 Russia 16+
25 April 2007 Kazakhstan
25 April 2007 USA
25 April 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Battle Ground
Also known as
Ten Inch Hero, Amor e Sanduiches, Un héroe de 25 cm, Deka pontous iroas, Ljubezen in sendvici, Sendvisuri cu dragoste, Десятидюймовий герой, Десятидюймовый герой

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Tish [Priestly calls Tish] Beach City Grill. Subs by the inch.
Priestly Code blue. Hostile territory. Aborting mission.
Tish Who is this?
Priestly It's your Renaissance Man. I'm at the store, there's too many enemy tampons. I'm bailing.
Tish Alright, stay focused. Describe the situation.
Priestly Initial recon appears to be bag or box?
Tish Box.
Priestly Box. Roger that.
Tish Alright, look around chest height. Do you see anything marked regular?
Priestly Okay, regular. Uh, here's one but it says slender regular. How can something be both slender and regular? Isn't that mutually exclusive?
Tish Priestly...
Priestly Unless, of course they're implying in the mysterious underworld of Femboxes that slender is regular.
Tish Priestly. Are you done?
Priestly Well, what about the Super Pluses?
Tish No.
Priestly Why not? They sound like better.
Tish Don't. They're huge.
Priestly I thought you liked huge.
Tish This is one area where bigger is not better.
Priestly Yeah, well shouldn't you buy all the protection you can get?
[looks at the side of the box]
Priestly I mean, it says here it can handle any amount of- Oh my god!
[throw the box in disgust]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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