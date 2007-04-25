Tish [Priestly calls Tish] Beach City Grill. Subs by the inch.

Priestly Code blue. Hostile territory. Aborting mission.

Tish Who is this?

Priestly It's your Renaissance Man. I'm at the store, there's too many enemy tampons. I'm bailing.

Tish Alright, stay focused. Describe the situation.

Priestly Initial recon appears to be bag or box?

Tish Box.

Priestly Box. Roger that.

Tish Alright, look around chest height. Do you see anything marked regular?

Priestly Okay, regular. Uh, here's one but it says slender regular. How can something be both slender and regular? Isn't that mutually exclusive?

Tish Priestly...

Priestly Unless, of course they're implying in the mysterious underworld of Femboxes that slender is regular.

Tish Priestly. Are you done?

Priestly Well, what about the Super Pluses?

Tish No.

Priestly Why not? They sound like better.

Tish Don't. They're huge.

Priestly I thought you liked huge.

Tish This is one area where bigger is not better.

Priestly Yeah, well shouldn't you buy all the protection you can get?

[looks at the side of the box]

Priestly I mean, it says here it can handle any amount of- Oh my god!