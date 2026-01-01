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Sean Patrick Flanery
Sean Patrick Flanery
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Patrick Flanery
Sean Patrick Flanery
Sean Patrick Flanery
Date of Birth
11 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.8
Dexter
(2006)
7.6
The Boondock Saints
(1999)
7.5
The Dead Zone
(2002)
Filmography
7
Killing Mary Sue
Killing Mary Sue
Action
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Ruthless Bastards
Ruthless Bastards
Action, Crime, Thriller
2025, Canada
6.4
Nefarious
Nefarious
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
2.5
The Weapon
The Weapon
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
6.8
Born a Champion
Born a Champion
Action, Drama, Sport
2021, USA
5.9
Lady Driver
Lady Driver
Sport
2020, USA
4.5
Howlers
Howlers
Action, Horror, Western
2019, USA
4
Acceleration
Acceleration
Action, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
Show more
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