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Sean Patrick Flanery
Sean Patrick Flanery Sean Patrick Flanery
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Patrick Flanery

Sean Patrick Flanery

Sean Patrick Flanery

Date of Birth
11 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Dexter 8.8
Dexter (2006)
The Boondock Saints 7.6
The Boondock Saints (1999)
The Dead Zone 7.5
The Dead Zone (2002)

Filmography

Killing Mary Sue 7
Killing Mary Sue Killing Mary Sue
Action 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Ruthless Bastards 5.2
Ruthless Bastards Ruthless Bastards
Action, Crime, Thriller 2025, Canada
Nefarious 6.4
Nefarious Nefarious
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Weapon 2.5
The Weapon The Weapon
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Born a Champion 6.8
Born a Champion Born a Champion
Action, Drama, Sport 2021, USA
Lady Driver 5.9
Lady Driver Lady Driver
Sport 2020, USA
Howlers 4.5
Howlers Howlers
Action, Horror, Western 2019, USA
Acceleration 4
Acceleration Acceleration
Action, Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
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