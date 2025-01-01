Tish [Another victim leaves the sbop. She turns around and everyone's staring at her] Oh, don't even start with me. If men are that easy to out-finesse, they deserve what they get.

Priestly Hey, I'm easy. Don't I deserve it?

Trucker Well, Priestly, see, your problem is you always go after the hot chicks. You know. you gotta raise your expectations, man.

Tish Excuse me?

Trucker Well, really good-looking women, they're high maintenance. And without exception, completely worthless between the sheets.

Trucker God's truth.

Mr. Julius Certainly been my experience.

Tish Oh, you guys are pathetic.

Trucker All right, take Tish for example, all right? Men are so pumped to be with a body like hers, that all she's gotta do is just lay back and enjoy the ride, you see? That way, she's never gonna develop any skills in bed.

Mr. Julius I second that!

Tish Hey, I work hard!

Trucker Hey, don't get me wrong; attractive women are great to look at, just don't go home with the prom queen. Give her the crown, she'll never go down.

Tish I *was* the prom queen.

Trucker Well, I rest my case.

Tish All right, that's it. You and me, in the office.

[Puts her hair up]

Tish I'll show you how I earned my crown!

[Walks toward the office]

Trucker Women!

[Tish turns around, an understanding scowl on her face]

Trucker They are so easy to out-finesse! They deserve what they get!