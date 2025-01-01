Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ten Inch Hero Ten Inch Hero Movie Quotes

Ten Inch Hero Movie Quotes

Tish [Priestly calls Tish] Beach City Grill. Subs by the inch.
Priestly Code blue. Hostile territory. Aborting mission.
Tish Who is this?
Priestly It's your Renaissance Man. I'm at the store, there's too many enemy tampons. I'm bailing.
Tish Alright, stay focused. Describe the situation.
Priestly Initial recon appears to be bag or box?
Tish Box.
Priestly Box. Roger that.
Tish Alright, look around chest height. Do you see anything marked regular?
Priestly Okay, regular. Uh, here's one but it says slender regular. How can something be both slender and regular? Isn't that mutually exclusive?
Tish Priestly...
Priestly Unless, of course they're implying in the mysterious underworld of Femboxes that slender is regular.
Tish Priestly. Are you done?
Priestly Well, what about the Super Pluses?
Tish No.
Priestly Why not? They sound like better.
Tish Don't. They're huge.
Priestly I thought you liked huge.
Tish This is one area where bigger is not better.
Priestly Yeah, well shouldn't you buy all the protection you can get?
[looks at the side of the box]
Priestly I mean, it says here it can handle any amount of- Oh my god!
[throw the box in disgust]
Priestly Why is it that some people can't see a good thing when it's standing right in front of them, huh? I mean, what is it that screws all that up? Can you tell me? I swear, you're like 2 year olds. You're more interested in the wrapping paper than what's inside.
Tish Wait. Are you talking about Jen, or me?
Priestly If there's a difference, let me know.
Tish Priestly, listen. If a woman needs an emergency dipstick in the ladies room of a sandwich stop.
Priestly That's nasty.
Tish She just wants something that's going to hold her over until she can get home and use one of her own. Based on her own style preferences and flow requirement
Priestly Tish!
Tish Yeah?
Priestly That word... flow. Thats nasty. It's gross.
Tish Just buy the slender regulars.
Priestly Over and out. Heading back to base camp.
Tish Roger that. Over and out.
[hangs up the phone]
Priestly You're shittin me. Jen, please tell me you didn't leave Fuzzy sitting down there wondering. God damn it Jen.
Jen I don't expect you to understand.
Priestly Oh I understand. I understand you wouldn't talk to him cause you were terrified he'd judge you on the basis of your looks, yet you're completely comfortable doing the exact same thing to him. Unbelievable, god!
Priestly [Walks past Piper and jen, backtracks. To Piper] Who are you?
Piper Piper.
Priestly Piper. What are you doing here, Piper?
Piper I work here.
Priestly Why wasn't I notified? I wasn't notified!
Trucker Hey, Priestly. We hired someone.
Priestly Thank you! I swear, we need like a bulletin board or a staff email or something!
Jen You know, Priestly. Piper thinks Elvis is dead.
Priestly [to Trucker] Really? Now, you're hiring people who failed the interview?
Piper So, before you leave, can I make you a sandwich? The roast turkey's really good here.
Zo Thank you, but I don't eat anything that had a mother.
Piper Oh, Okay. Um, egg salad, then?
Zo Well, eggs are really a chicken abortion, aren't they? I mean, I support a woman's right to choose, but I don't believe anyone asked the chickens beforehand.
Priestly Right on!
Jen Well, actually, since farmers don't keep roosters, the eggs aren't fertilized, so technically you're just eating a byproduct of the hen's menstrual cycle.
Priestly Well that, that's certainly appetizing, a hen-period salad, that's lovely.
Zo [smiling] I think I'll just stick with a six inch tofurkey.
Jen Girls that look like you don't understand. Y'know, I always think, like, if I lost ten pounds, or wore better clothes, or got new boobs that it would make a difference but, I know the truth.
Tish I'm sorry but that's bullshit. You're the smartest person that I know. And I see you helping those homeless guys that no one can even look at. You make everyone around you happy. You have so much to offer. To say you don't because of how you look is just... is just total bullshit.
Jen I didn't say I don't have a lot to offer, I said that people will never know because they don't SEE me. How many proms did you miss because no one asked you? How many times have your friends left you sitting alone at a club while they went and danced with guys? Or how many times has a customer completely ignored you to get a better look at me? So until that happens, until you're told time and time again that your place in life is in the background, don't tell me it's bullshit, because you don't know.
[from trailer]
Tish I did things with Tad I've never done before.
Priestly Oh really, like what? Wait for the second date?
Tish [Priestly walks in dressed in a button-down and khakis. His hair is brushed out and a normal color. His piercings are gone] Holy shit.
Priestly Miss Matheson, it would be my pleasure if you would agree to accompany me to dinner tonight.
Tish Depends.
Priestly On what?
Tish I wanna know your first name.
Trucker Yeah!
Priestly Come on, give me a break! I'm- I went to Banana Republic, for Christ sake!
[Tish looks away]
Priestly Damn it.
[Whispers]
Priestly Boaz.
Tish Can't hear you.
Priestly Boaz, all right? My-my first name is Boaz.
Jen Boaz?
Priestly Shut up.
Tish Can I tell you something, Boaz?
Priestly Okay.
Tish This is something I've never told anyone else.
Priestly Yeah, of course.
Tish Tish... Is short for Platicia.
Priestly Platicia?
Tish [Nodding] Platicia.
Priestly [to some teenage boys in the grocery store] Think it's funny that I'm buying tampons?
[the boys laugh]
Priestly You gentlemen, and uh, I use that term loosely, understand what that means? Obviously not. See, this means, uh, that there is a woman with whom I'm so intimate that we're both comfortable with me buying her most personal possessions. This means that our relationship is so solid, so trusting that I'm not embarrassed doing this at all. It means, my friends, that instead of hanging out at a grocery store having a sausage fest with another guy, playing his skin flute, or just doin' a little
[Makes blowjob noises and gestures]
Priestly all day long, I'm getting laid by a beautiful lady every day. And, she takes it downtown. And, everyone here knows it.
[Wiggles the tampons in the air]
Jen Alright, so we have chocolate, sleeping bags, food, personal items, chocolate, money, chocolate, and beer.
Piper Do you think you have enough chocolate?
Jen I'll add it.
[last lines]
Trucker We ask you here today in this most sacred and beautiful of places to witness our dedication to each other.
Zo We start our new lives as we started the last. Naked and needy. Dependent on those we love to care for us.
Priestly Hell yeah!
Priestly Congratulations.
Priestly Rock on, man.
Piper You know, I didn't want to give up my baby. I was forced to. What would you do if Julia was taken away from you? Wouldn't you think about it every day for the rest of your life?
Noah Yeah, of course.
Piper Then why is it any different for me? I mean, why is my love for my child just a whim while yours is real? Of course, you have your child so you can afford to be judgmental. All I have is the ghost of two Julias. I loved them both, and I lost them both.
Jen [about Fuzzy] It's a no-brainer. We *have* to meet.
Priestly Right on!
Piper And what if he is a woman?
Jen We'll find a way to make it work.
Priestly Ooh, if that happens, can I watch?
Tish What is he's 14?
Priestly Ooh, if that happens, can I, uh
[Holds a glass to his eye]
Priestly videotape?
Jen He's driving himself to the meeting point, so he's gotta be at least 16, right? And that's not *that* much younger.
Trucker Convicted felon?
Jen Well, he's out noe, so it couldn't have been that bad.
Mr. Julius Paralyzed?
Jen If *he* can deal with that, I sure can.
Lucille Ugly as a rhino's ass?
Jen Looks are really the least of my worries. I mean, he's a great guy.
Priestly Well, what if he's got, like, crazy-ass hair and-and, and more artificial holes in his head than real ones?
Jen Well, I could never be that lucky.
[Priestly smiles]
Priestly [forced accent] Anyone else think that maybe Trucker have some 'splaining to do?
Tish [after a night with Tadd] I'm in love.
Priestly No, you're in heat.
Tish Oh, look! A man pretending to acknowledge the difference.
Trucker I swore that I would never hurt another human being as long as I lived.
Tish Sorry I made you break you promise.
Trucker Oh no. I said I would never hurt another *human*.
Priestly [Walks into the shop] Everybody relax!
[Frantically tap dances]
Priestly I'm here!
Tish Oh, and so close to being almost on time.
Priestly Yeah, well, come on. I mean, once I start showing up on time, you'll expect it every day.
Priestly Hey, Zo? Are you a vegetarian because you love animals, or because you hate plants?
Zo Oh, I do love you Priestly.
Trucker Hey, I'm uh, babysitting him by myself all weekend. Love it if you took a shift.
Noah Ok, so here's the deal; Julia and I took a vote and there's a definite opening in the family. Job is yours if you want it.
Piper Really?
Noah Yeah. Only one ground rule; nothing but honesty from now on.
Piper I swear.
[Noah smiles. They start walking]
Piper Noah?
Noah Yeah?
Piper That shirt's a really nasty color.
Noah Okay, not *that* honest!
Piper Hey, I'm just trying to get started somewhere!
Tish [Another victim leaves the sbop. She turns around and everyone's staring at her] Oh, don't even start with me. If men are that easy to out-finesse, they deserve what they get.
Priestly Hey, I'm easy. Don't I deserve it?
Trucker Well, Priestly, see, your problem is you always go after the hot chicks. You know. you gotta raise your expectations, man.
Tish Excuse me?
Trucker Well, really good-looking women, they're high maintenance. And without exception, completely worthless between the sheets.
Priestly Seriously?
Trucker God's truth.
Mr. Julius Certainly been my experience.
Tish Oh, you guys are pathetic.
Trucker All right, take Tish for example, all right? Men are so pumped to be with a body like hers, that all she's gotta do is just lay back and enjoy the ride, you see? That way, she's never gonna develop any skills in bed.
Mr. Julius I second that!
Tish Hey, I work hard!
Trucker Hey, don't get me wrong; attractive women are great to look at, just don't go home with the prom queen. Give her the crown, she'll never go down.
Tish I *was* the prom queen.
Trucker Well, I rest my case.
Tish All right, that's it. You and me, in the office.
[Puts her hair up]
Tish I'll show you how I earned my crown!
[Walks toward the office]
Trucker Women!
[Tish turns around, an understanding scowl on her face]
Trucker They are so easy to out-finesse! They deserve what they get!
Tish [Whips a towel at Trucker] Dicks!
Tish Is that a face made for sitting on, or what?
Piper [about Priestly] He works here?
Jen Well, he's *employed* here.
Trucker ['Interviewing' Piper] Okay, uh. Let me think... Elvis, dead or alive?
Piper Dead.
Tish Andy Kaufman?
Piper Dead.
Trucker Jerry Garcia?
Piper Grateful, and dead.
Tish Mariah Carey?
Piper Are we talking about her acting career?
Tish [Chuckles] No.
Piper Okay, then alive.
Lucille Why'd you come to Santa Cruz?
Piper I have family here.
Mr. Julius Are you a virgin?
[Everyone groans]
Trucker Mr. Julius!
Mr. Julius Sorry, sorry.
Piper No... But I used to be.
Tish You're not a witch, by any chance?
Piper Is that a job requirement?
Tish Trucker's blazin' for the woman who owns the crystal store across the street. He thinks she's Wiccan.
Jen Yeah, they're soul mates, except she's not exactly aware of it yet.
Trucker Okay, everybody! Time to vote!
[Everyone puts their hands up, including the customers]
Tish If men are *that* easy to manipulate, they deserve to be taken advantage of.
Priestly I'm easy to manipulate! Why don't women take advantage of me?
Tish I think we can all guess the answer to that.
Priestly Tadd and Brad. Well, isn't that... gay?
Noah That doesn't look like math to me.
Julia Done.
Noah Spelling?
Julia Done.
Noah Well, I have to check it.
Piper Done.
Noah Poor Julia has to walk home with Bradley. And then she's forced to stay with him for 45 whole minutes, until I get there.
Piper You are a terrible father.
Noah I gotta give her something to tell the therapist in 10 years.
Julia Bradley picks his nose in class, and makes these fart noises in his arm pits.
Noah Testosterone poisoning, actually. He can't help it.
Fuzzy22 Um, I'm Jeff Kenline, by the way.
Jen It's a pleasure to meet you, Jeff Kenline.
Priestly Hey dude! Where'd you get that "fuzzy22" name from?
Fuzzy22 Oh, I got that account when I was working on my senior thesis. It was on fuzzy logic, and I was 22. What, did you think I was a cop or something?
Priestly [Looking at the guy in Tish's clutches] Okay, today's topic of conversation: Clueless Men and The Women Who Use Them For Gratification.
Trucker What did I miss at our staff meeting?
Jen Well, Tish is in love. Or lust, depending on who you're talking to...
Trucker Really? Proud of you, angel.
[High-fives Tish]
Jen Piper is digging herself deeper and deeper into the the pit of deceit with the Millers...
Trucker Good. Nice to see that our company tradition for making the worst possible decision in any situation has been passed on to the next generation of employee.
Jen Priestly has gotten in touch with his feminine side...
Priestly [Offscreen] I love my kilt!
Jen And I have reached a decision on meeting fuzzy.
Jen [Masterbating for the first time. Offscreen] Oh, my God! Oh, my god! Uh, oh, my God!
Piper Ladies and gentlemen, we have lift-off!
Tish Elvis has left the building!
Tish Look, why don't you and Brad just admit that the girl's unnecessary and get on with it?
Tadd What are you talking about?
Tish Are you so far in the closet you can't see the light? You and Brad are hot for each other. You just use the girl to pretend you're straight.
Tadd [Grabs her and throws her against the wall] You listen to me. I'm no fag. I was captain of the football team in high school.
Tish Let me guess: you were a tight end, always too afraid of becoming a wide reciever? Why don't you just be a man and admit what you are? No one cares that you're gay.
[Tadd smacks her]
Piper [Comes in and starts doodling on the menu board unannounced. To Trucker] I'm not normal.
Piper Clearly.
Trucker I need a job.
Piper [after a short stare-down] It's yours.
Tish [about Jen's meeting fuzzzy] Well, I'm coming with.
Jen Really?
Piper Me, too.
Jen You guys are the best!
Priestly Yep, count me in!
Tish Tish, Piper, Jen: Forget it.
Trucker Can we get to work now?
Priestly I'll, I'll drive.
Piper No.
Priestly I'll buy the beer.
[Jen laughs at him]
Priestly I never get to do anything fun.
Noah [Kisses a sleeping Julia and draws a heart on her hand] That's how she knows that I'm home, and that she's been kissed.
Piper [Zo has given them crushed petals to release into the wind for good luck] If this turns out to be the ashes of Zo's first husband, I'm gonna freak.
Zo Trucker, my high school fantasy was that we were in love. That when we looked in each other's eyes, time would stand still, and our hearts would forever beat as one.
Trucker Sorry it took so long.
Julia Anna, please! Dad won't take me on any spinny rides!
Noah That's cuz Daddy doesn't *do* spinning rides. Because spinning rides remind Daddy of how I used to feel after Frat parties, just dizzy and sick.
Piper [about her online lover] What happens when *it* wants to meet?
Jen Well, we've been emailing for almost a year, it hasn't come up.
Piper A year? Jen, what do you guys talk about if you don't talk about each other?
Jen Everything else. We talk about music and books, the war in Iraq. His dog, my cat.
Jen [Fuzzzy comes in disguised as a homeless man] Hi. Are you hungry?
Fuzzy22 No.
Jen Okay, um... Then how can I help?
Fuzzy22 You're pretty.
Jen Well, I don't... I don't know about that.
Fuzzy22 I do.
Jen Well, thank you.
Fuzzy22 You're *very* pretty.
[Jen blushes]
Fuzzy22 And you're exactly what I'd hoped you'd be...
[Takes off his hat]
Fuzzy22 Lady_bugger.
[Pulls a rose from his jacket and gives it to her. They hug]
Tish Hey, Truck, you'll know. What's Priestly's first name?
Trucker Beats me.
Tish Yeah, but it's gotta be on his application, right?
Trucker Now that I think about it, I'm not even sure he filled one out.
Trucker All right, angels, the Causemobile is ready to roll!
Jen Jen, Tish, Piper: Thanks, Charlie!
Piper [Showing Julia how to draw rocks] Don't be afraid to be bold.
Priestly [Jen's computer chimes] Oh, look! fuzzzy_22, right on time!
Jen [Pushes Priestly] Shut up!
Priestly Can't believe it, Jen. You've fallen for a cop.
Tish Why do you think he's a cop?
Priestly Uh, 'fuzz'? What else could it be?
Tish I'm thinking peach fuzz, since he's probably like, 12 or something.
Priestly Or maybe he's got a really hairy back.
Tish Ugh!
Piper Maybe he's a peach farmer in Georgia.
Lucille Oh, Jen, you don't wanna move to Georgia!
Jen I'm not moving anywhere.
Tish I bet the '22' means he's a gun freak.
Piper Could just be his age, you know.
Tish Or, it could be the number of years left until his parole hearing.
Priestly Yeah, or maybe the last 22 years have been really like, fuzzy for him.
Jen I like that one!
Tish [Tadd walks in after hours] Tadd.
Tadd Tish.
Tish So what can I get for you tonight?
Tadd An order to go.
Tish What do you want?
Tadd You.
Jen [sighs dreamily. They both look at her] Sorry. Just living vicariously. Ignore me.
Tish Well, look, um... With men, I've never had a, you know, a full-on...
Tadd Does that work on stupid guys?
Tish Yeah, usually.
Tadd You ready to go, then?
Tish All right, Jen, you never screw up an order.
Priestly Yeah, what happened? Fuzzy's mom finally take his computer away?
Tish No way.
Jen What?
Tish You're still the scarlet V.
Jen [Scoffs] So? It's nothing to be ashamed of. Is it?
Piper No, it's not. If I had maintained, I wouldn't be in the mess I'm in now.
Tish Yeah, yeah. Listen, it's uh, it's not really different from when you do it yourself, it just takes a lot longer.
[Jen makes a face]
Tish Never?
Jen You guys, I'm a computer nerd daughter of a southern Baptist minister from Wichita! I'm the worst kind of late bloomer!
Piper You've never plucked your own banjo?
Jen Come on, it's not like you guys do it all the time, right?
Piper Yesterday morning.
Tish Two days ago.
Lucille Last night.
[the girls look at her]
Lucille Don't worry; I made Bam Bam go in the other room!
Jen Oh. And *I'm* the one worried about carpal tunnel.
Tish Yeah, it's not carpal. It's more in the fingers.
[Piper laughs]
Jen [Tish and Piper are waiting in the hall while she masterbates for the first time] Nothing's happening!
Tish Keep going!
Jen I don't know, you guys. Maybe mine's a dud.
Tish Tish, Piper: Keep going!
Jen Ow!
Tish What?
Jen It's very intense.
Piper Well, just slow it down a little bit.
Tish Or move it to the left.
Tish All I saw tonight was just a guy looking for the girl of his dreams.
Jen A guy like that doesn't dream about a girl like me.
Tish Is this about how cute he was? I mean, I thought you'd be happy. Not to mention, you know, pretty damn relieved.
Piper Besides, you said that looks don't matter.
Jen Yeah, that was before I knew he was Brad fucking Pitt. There's no way a guy who looks like that is gonna want me.
Tish That's crazy.
Jen Is it? I mean, look at Tadd. When he came into the shop, he didn't exaclty bee-line to me, did he?
Piper Yeah, but Tadd is a superficial dickhead. Everybody knows that.
[Tish looks at her]
Piper Everyone except Tish. Sorry.
Tish Suppose it drives some beat up piece of shit held together by duct tape and dental floss?
Jen All you need is love.
Tish What if he has like, NRA and skinhead stickers all over it?
Jen We can work it out.
Piper It's Beatles Night at the Morro Bay Whaler, accepting Fab Four requests all night long!
Tish What if he's the fool in the hill? Or the nowhere man?
Jen Tish, let it be.
Piper Besides, everybody's got something to hide...
Tish Tish, Piper: 'Cept me and my monkey!
Tish [Sticks a ticket in Priestly's mohawk] Order up!
Piper Maybe we should send Tish past him and see if he checks her out.
Jen If he doesn't check Tish out, he's either gay or dead.
Julia [erasing] That sucky thing's not right.
Piper That "sucky" thing?
Julia That's what my dad calls it.
Noah [looking in] What your dad calls what?
Julia This.
Noah What, the sucky thing?
Piper Otherwise known as a turkey baster.
Noah Well, yeah, if you want to use it's nickname. But everybody knows the real name is of course
Julia Julia, Noah: [in unison] ... the sucky thing.
Tish I don't know. I mean, you're cute and everything, but...
Stud But what? Come on, Tish!
Tish Well, it's just...
Priestly Here it comes.
Tish [Whispers] I don't really like sex.
Stud What? How can you not like...
Tish I've never had a... you know...
Stud Whoa! Never?
[Tish shakes her head]
Stud Well, obviously you haven't been with the right guy.
[Points to himself and mouths "Me"]
Tish [laughs] Okay.
Piper My God, does that really work?
Jen Every time.
Priestly Are you kidding me? It's a man's greatest challenge.
Priestly [Tish walks in the morning after a romp] Oh, look, she can still walk!
Jen All right, let's hear it. What were his grades?
Tish A for effort. C for execution.
Jen Natural gift?
Tish Didn't even register.
Piper That bad, huh?
Tish That bad, and... He knows it.
Piper Well, did you at least tell him that size doesn't matter?
[Priestly nods]
Tish Yeah, sure, I told him. You don't actually think guys believe that, do you?
[Priestly cocks an eyebrow]
Piper [about her drawing of Julia] You want it?
Noah No, not really.
[Starts to walk away. Piper looks offended, but he comes back]
Noah I'm kidding! I'm kidding, I'd love it, if you don't mind parting with it, of course.
Tish [Two hot guys walk in. Tish pushes Piper away] I got this one. What can I do for you two?
Tadd We phoned it in. Two spicy Italian subs.
Tish How big?
Tadd Ten inches.
Tish Total?
Tadd Each, of course.
Tish [sighs, slides them their subs] I'm Tish.
[the boys pay and leave]
Tadd [Priestly gives him his food] Nice hair.
Priestly [Mocking Tish] Thanks, Taddley.
[Bats his eyelashes]
Customer on Cell Phone [On the phone] What? What is, what is my problem? My problem is that we got married in the first place. That's what my problem is.
Customer on Cell Phone I ordered a, uh, 12-inch veggie sub.
[Holds up a six-inch sub]
Customer on Cell Phone Does this look like 12 inches to you?
Jen No, I...
Tish [Walks over] You know how girls are no good with measurements.
[Holds up the other half of his sub]
Tish My last boyfriend told me that this *was* twelve inches. So go figure.
