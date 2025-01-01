Tish
[Another victim leaves the sbop. She turns around and everyone's staring at her]
Oh, don't even start with me. If men are that easy to out-finesse, they deserve what they get.
Priestly
Hey, I'm easy. Don't I deserve it?
Trucker
Well, Priestly, see, your problem is you always go after the hot chicks. You know. you gotta raise your expectations, man.
Tish
Excuse me?
Trucker
Well, really good-looking women, they're high maintenance. And without exception, completely worthless between the sheets.
Trucker
God's truth.
Mr. Julius
Certainly been my experience.
Tish
Oh, you guys are pathetic.
Trucker
All right, take Tish for example, all right? Men are so pumped to be with a body like hers, that all she's gotta do is just lay back and enjoy the ride, you see? That way, she's never gonna develop any skills in bed.
Mr. Julius
I second that!
Tish
Hey, I work hard!
Trucker
Hey, don't get me wrong; attractive women are great to look at, just don't go home with the prom queen. Give her the crown, she'll never go down.
Tish
I *was* the prom queen.
Trucker
Well, I rest my case.
Tish
All right, that's it. You and me, in the office.
[Puts her hair up]
Tish
I'll show you how I earned my crown!
[Walks toward the office]
Trucker
Women!
[Tish turns around, an understanding scowl on her face]
Trucker
They are so easy to out-finesse! They deserve what they get!
Tish
[Whips a towel at Trucker]
Dicks!