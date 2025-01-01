Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Gods
Gods Movie Quotes
Gods Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Zbigniew Religa
Fuck! With beds we can open a bordello, not a cardiac surgery clinic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prof. Jan Moll
The Poles are jelous even of one others failures.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Waitress
[to drunk Religa pouring another shot glass of vodka for him]
The missus?
Zbigniew Religa
Excuse me?
Waitress
Did you mess up or your missus?
Zbigniew Religa
God.
Waitress
Then let it go.
Zbigniew Religa
I can't.
Waitress
You can't force anyone to stay. The heart won't listen.
Zbigniew Religa
We'll see about that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski
Cutting a beating heart out of a human being...
Zbigniew Religa
Out of a body.
Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski
A human being. It's ethically vague.
Zbigniew Religa
The world has no doubts.
Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski
Zbyszek, you know very well that, in our country, the heart is a relic.
Zbigniew Religa
Yes, but we both know it's a muscle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Tomasz Kot
Władysław Kowalski
Magdalena Lamparska
Jan Englert
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree