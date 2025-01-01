Menu
Gods Movie Quotes

Zbigniew Religa Fuck! With beds we can open a bordello, not a cardiac surgery clinic!
Prof. Jan Moll The Poles are jelous even of one others failures.
Waitress [to drunk Religa pouring another shot glass of vodka for him] The missus?
Zbigniew Religa Excuse me?
Waitress Did you mess up or your missus?
Zbigniew Religa God.
Waitress Then let it go.
Zbigniew Religa I can't.
Waitress You can't force anyone to stay. The heart won't listen.
Zbigniew Religa We'll see about that.
Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski Cutting a beating heart out of a human being...
Zbigniew Religa Out of a body.
Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski A human being. It's ethically vague.
Zbigniew Religa The world has no doubts.
Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski Zbyszek, you know very well that, in our country, the heart is a relic.
Zbigniew Religa Yes, but we both know it's a muscle.
