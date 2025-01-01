Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski Cutting a beating heart out of a human being...

Zbigniew Religa Out of a body.

Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski A human being. It's ethically vague.

Zbigniew Religa The world has no doubts.

Prof. Waclaw Sitkowski Zbyszek, you know very well that, in our country, the heart is a relic.