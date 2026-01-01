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About
Filmography
Magdalena Czerwinska
Magdalena Czerwinska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Czerwinska
Magdalena Czerwinska
Magdalena Czerwinska
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
Gods
(2014)
7.1
Johnny
(2022)
6.3
The Mole
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2024
2022
2014
2011
2009
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
4
Influencer's girlfriend
Dziewczyna influencera
Drama
2024, Poland
7.1
Johnny
Johnny
Biography, Drama
2022, Poland
7.7
Gods
Bogowie
Biography, Drama
2014, Poland
6.3
The Mole
Kret
Drama
2011, France / Poland
Watch trailer
5.1
Snow White and Russian Red
Wojna polsko ruska
Comedy, Drama
2009, Poland
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