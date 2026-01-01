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Magdalena Czerwinska Magdalena Czerwinska
Kinoafisha Persons Magdalena Czerwinska

Magdalena Czerwinska

Magdalena Czerwinska

Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Gods 7.7
Gods (2014)
Johnny 7.1
Johnny (2022)
The Mole 6.3
The Mole (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Influencer's girlfriend 4
Influencer's girlfriend Dziewczyna influencera
Drama 2024, Poland
Johnny 7.1
Johnny Johnny
Biography, Drama 2022, Poland
Gods 7.7
Gods Bogowie
Biography, Drama 2014, Poland
The Mole 6.3
The Mole Kret
Drama 2011, France / Poland
Watch trailer
Snow White and Russian Red 5.1
Snow White and Russian Red Wojna polsko ruska
Comedy, Drama 2009, Poland
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