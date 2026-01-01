Menu
Marta Ścisłowicz
Marta Ścisłowicz
Marta Ścisłowicz
Date of Birth
2 May 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Gods
(2014)
6.6
Warsaw 44
(2014)
6.5
Gorgeous!
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2022
2021
2018
2014
All
9
Films
9
Actress
9
6.5
Gorgeous!
Przepiekne!
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
4.7
Wake Up
Obudz sie
Drama
2022, Poland
5.9
My Wonderful Life
Moje wspaniale zycie
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Poland
6.3
The Land
Kraj
Comedy, Drama
2021, Poland
5.5
Hitler's Aunt
Ciotka Hitlera
Drama, War
2021, Poland
6.3
Pardon
Ulaskawienie
Drama
2018, Czechia / Poland / Slovakia
6.1
A Coach's Daughter
Córka trenera
Drama
2018, Poland
7.7
Gods
Bogowie
Biography, Drama
2014, Poland
6.6
Warsaw 44
Miasto 44
Drama, History, Romantic
2014, Poland
