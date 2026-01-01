Menu
Marta Ścisłowicz Marta Ścisłowicz
Kinoafisha Persons Marta Ścisłowicz

Date of Birth
2 May 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Gods 7.7
Gods (2014)
Warsaw 44 6.6
Warsaw 44 (2014)
Gorgeous! 6.5
Gorgeous! (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gorgeous! 6.5
Gorgeous! Przepiekne!
Comedy 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Wake Up 4.7
Wake Up Obudz sie
Drama 2022, Poland
My Wonderful Life 5.9
My Wonderful Life Moje wspaniale zycie
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Poland
The Land 6.3
The Land Kraj
Comedy, Drama 2021, Poland
Hitler's Aunt 5.5
Hitler's Aunt Ciotka Hitlera
Drama, War 2021, Poland
Pardon 6.3
Pardon Ulaskawienie
Drama 2018, Czechia / Poland / Slovakia
A Coach's Daughter 6.1
A Coach's Daughter Córka trenera
Drama 2018, Poland
Gods 7.7
Gods Bogowie
Biography, Drama 2014, Poland
Warsaw 44 6.6
Warsaw 44 Miasto 44
Drama, History, Romantic 2014, Poland
