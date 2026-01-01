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Lukasz Palkowski Lukasz Palkowski
Kinoafisha Persons Lukasz Palkowski

Lukasz Palkowski

Lukasz Palkowski

Date of Birth
2 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Actor

Popular Films

Gods 7.7
Gods (2014)
Breaking the Limits 7.5
Breaking the Limits (2017)
6.9
Rezerwat (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gorky Resort 6.5
Gorky Resort Gorky Resort
History, Thriller 2026, Poland
Langer 5.5
Langer
Thriller 2025, Poland
Breaking the Limits 7.5
Breaking the Limits Najlepszy
Drama, Sport 2017, Poland
Gods 7.7
Gods Bogowie
Biography, Drama 2014, Poland
6.9
Rezerwat Rezerwat
Comedy, Drama 2007, Poland
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