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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lukasz Palkowski
Lukasz Palkowski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukasz Palkowski
Lukasz Palkowski
Lukasz Palkowski
Date of Birth
2 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.7
Gods
(2014)
7.5
Breaking the Limits
(2017)
6.9
Rezerwat
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2017
2014
2007
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Director
5
Writer
1
6.5
Gorky Resort
Gorky Resort
History, Thriller
2026, Poland
5.5
Langer
Thriller
2025, Poland
7.5
Breaking the Limits
Najlepszy
Drama, Sport
2017, Poland
7.7
Gods
Bogowie
Biography, Drama
2014, Poland
6.9
Rezerwat
Rezerwat
Comedy, Drama
2007, Poland
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