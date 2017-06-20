Cast
Tiago Aldeia
Mr. Suarez - The Hatter
Sonita Henry
Dr. Ana Blasco
Eloise Juryeff
Dr. Dominique Pasquale
Katrin Kaasa
Maternity Ward Nurse
Cast and Crew
Writer
Charles Savage, N.J. Crisp
Composer
Guy Farley
Film details
Country
Great Britain / Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
20 June 2017
World premiere
20 June 2017
Release date
|11 May 2018
|Great Britain
|
|
Budget
3,000,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$79,711
Production
Double Dutch International, GSP Studios, Goldfinch Entertainment
Also known as
That Good Night, A Noite Serena, O Güzel Gece, Μία νύχτα ευλογημένη, Безропотно во тьму