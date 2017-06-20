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Poster of That Good Night
6.6
Kinoafisha Films That Good Night
6.6

That Good Night

, 2017
That Good Night
Great Britain, Portugal / Drama / 18+
Poster of That Good Night
6.6

Cast

John Hurt
John Hurt
Ralph
Sofia Helin
Sofia Helin
Anna
Max Brown
Max Brown
Michael
Erin Richards
Erin Richards
Cassie
Charles Dance
Charles Dance
The Visitor
Tiago Aldeia
Mr. Suarez - The Hatter
Sonita Henry
Dr. Ana Blasco
Noah Jupe
Noah Jupe
Ronaldo
Eloise Juryeff
Dr. Dominique Pasquale
Katrin Kaasa
Maternity Ward Nurse
Director Eric Styles
Writer Charles Savage, N.J. Crisp
Composer Guy Farley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 20 June 2017
World premiere 20 June 2017
Release date
11 May 2018 Great Britain
Budget 3,000,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $79,711
Production Double Dutch International, GSP Studios, Goldfinch Entertainment
Also known as
That Good Night, A Noite Serena, O Güzel Gece, Μία νύχτα ευλογημένη, Безропотно во тьму

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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