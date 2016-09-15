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Poster of Army of One
5.3
Army of One - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Army of One
5.3

Army of One

, 2016
Army of One
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Army of One
5.3
Army of One - Dubbed trailer
Army of One  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

After a personal visit by God himself, the eccentric construction worker Gary Faulkner takes the decision to embark on an adventure in the badlands of Pakistan to bring Al-Qaeda's leader Osama Bin Laden to justice.

Cast

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Gary Faulkner
Wendi McLendon-Covey
Wendi McLendon-Covey
Marci Mitchell
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson
Agent Simons
Denis O'Hare
Denis O'Hare
Agent Doss
Russell Brand
Russell Brand
God
Adrian Martinez
Adrian Martinez
Fiona Vroom
Fiona Vroom
Will Sasso
Will Sasso
Roy
Paul Scheer
Paul Scheer
Pickles
Amer Chadha-Patel
Shoe Bomber
Amer Chadha-Patel
Shoe Bomber
Chenoa Morison
Lizzie
Director Larry Charles
Writer Rajiv Joseph, Scott Rothman
Composer David Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 4 November 2016
World premiere 15 September 2016
Release date
15 December 2016 Russia Вольга 18+
15 December 2016 Belarus
25 July 2018 Italy
15 December 2016 Kazakhstan
27 July 2017 Portugal
24 March 2017 Spain
15 December 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $372,194
Production Conde Nast Entertainment, Dimension Films, Endgame Entertainment
Also known as
Army of One, Armáda jednoho, Army of One: Ein Mann auf göttlicher Mission, Đội Quân Một Người, Egyszemélyes hadsereg, Eu, Deus e Bin Laden, Exército de Um Homem Só, Io, Dio e Bin Laden, Misja: Niewykonalna, Objetivo: Bin Laden, Psachnodas ton Osama, Salvando América, Vieno žmogaus armija, Ψάχνοντας τον Osama, Армия от един, Миссия: Неадекватна, Місія: Неадекватна, オレの獲物はビンラディン, Army Of One - Ein Mann auf göttlicher Mission

Film rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Army of One - Dubbed trailer
Army of One Dubbed trailer
Army of One - Trailer
Army of One Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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