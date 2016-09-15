After a personal visit by God himself, the eccentric construction worker Gary Faulkner takes the decision to embark on an adventure in the badlands of Pakistan to bring Al-Qaeda's leader Osama Bin Laden to justice.
ProductionConde Nast Entertainment, Dimension Films, Endgame Entertainment
Also known as
Army of One, Armáda jednoho, Army of One: Ein Mann auf göttlicher Mission, Đội Quân Một Người, Egyszemélyes hadsereg, Eu, Deus e Bin Laden, Exército de Um Homem Só, Io, Dio e Bin Laden, Misja: Niewykonalna, Objetivo: Bin Laden, Psachnodas ton Osama, Salvando América, Vieno žmogaus armija, Ψάχνοντας τον Osama, Армия от един, Миссия: Неадекватна, Місія: Неадекватна, オレの獲物はビンラディン, Army Of One - Ein Mann auf göttlicher Mission