Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Runner

The Runner

The Runner 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In the aftermath of the 2010 BP oil spill, an idealistic but flawed politician is forced to confront his dysfunctional life after his career is destroyed in a sex scandal.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 7 August 2015
World premiere 7 August 2015
Release date
3 September 2015 Russia 25-й этаж 18+
16 November 2015 Australia
3 September 2015 Belarus
7 August 2015 Brazil
7 August 2015 Germany
28 November 2015 Japan
3 September 2015 Kazakhstan
1 July 2016 South Korea
3 September 2015 Ukraine
3 September 2015 Uzbekistan
MPAA R
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $93,296
Production Paper Street Films, Back Lot Pictures, KGB Media
Also known as
The Runner, Беглец, A louisianai befutó, Cena moci, Der Kandidat - Macht hat Ihren Preis, Escándalo en el poder, Fator de Risco, Gücün Bedeli, Kongresmen, The Runner - Factor de Risco, The Runner - Il prezzo del potere, Ο υποψήφιος, Втікач, コンテンダー, 絕不妥協
Director
Austin Stark
Cast
Nicolas Cage
Sarah Paulson
Connie Nielsen
Wendell Pierce
Bryan Batt
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Rayne Pryce Moulay Ismail, that Moroccan ruler, fathered 900 children with his concubines. 900 children. Genghis Khan, well, he made old Ismail look barren. One out of every 200 men on this planet has a direct line stretching back to that son of a bitch.
Listen to the
soundtrack The Runner
Stills
