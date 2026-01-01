Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Marie Ravel

Date of Birth
6 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Fresh Bait 6.8
Fresh Bait (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fresh Bait 6.8
Fresh Bait L'appât
Drama, Crime 1995, France
