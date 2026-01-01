Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marie Ravel
Marie Ravel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Ravel
Marie Ravel
Marie Ravel
Date of Birth
6 September 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Fresh Bait
(1995)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Year
All
1995
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.8
Fresh Bait
L'appât
Drama, Crime
1995, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree