Fresh Bait Movie Quotes
Fresh Bait Movie Quotes
Nathalie
What are you going to do?
Bruno
Shut your trap!
[smacks her face]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathalie
Yeah, nice doggie, go help your master.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric
Tie the bimbo up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruno
There. I didn't hit you this time. Little cunt.
Nathalie
You fake beggar!
Bruno
What was that?
Nathalie
I never swallowed your "abandoned baby" crap.
Bruno
Well, I did sleep under the stairs. And my mother... she took off, understand?
Nathalie
What about the orphanage?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Nathalie
Now that I've said everything, you'll let me go by Christmas? I have to visit my dad at Christmas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Marie Gillain
Bruno Putzulu
Olivier Sitruk
