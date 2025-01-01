Menu
Kinoafisha Films Fresh Bait Fresh Bait Movie Quotes

Fresh Bait Movie Quotes

Nathalie What are you going to do?
Bruno Shut your trap!
[smacks her face]
Nathalie Yeah, nice doggie, go help your master.
Eric Tie the bimbo up!
Bruno There. I didn't hit you this time. Little cunt.
Nathalie You fake beggar!
Bruno What was that?
Nathalie I never swallowed your "abandoned baby" crap.
Bruno Well, I did sleep under the stairs. And my mother... she took off, understand?
Nathalie What about the orphanage?
[last lines]
Nathalie Now that I've said everything, you'll let me go by Christmas? I have to visit my dad at Christmas.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Bruno Putzulu
Olivier Sitruk
