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Leonid Platonov
Leonid Platonov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Platonov
Leonid Platonov
Leonid Platonov
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
Hopelessly Lost
(1973)
Filmography
7
Hopelessly Lost
Sovsem propashchiy
Adventure
1973, USSR
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