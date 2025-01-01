NewscasterWhy does the Shepard Accelerator worry you so much?
Mark StamblerBecause that accelerator is a thousand times more powerful than any ever built. Every time they test it, they risk open the membrane of space-time, smashing together multiple dimensions, shattering reality. And not just on that station, everywhere. This experiment could unleash chaos, the like of which we have never seen. Monsters, demons, beasts from the sea...
NewscasterTo clarify, you believe their efforts to solve the energy crisis might unleash demons?
Mark StamblerYeah. Oh, yeah. And not just here and now. In the past, in the future, in other dimensions. You have no idea I would love to be wrong about that.
JensenI'd like 210 kilowatts for at least eight seconds. Possibly as much as 12.
MundyAnd I'd like to take a bath with identical twins in a tub of Rocky Road.
Hamilton[Hamilton is recording a video message for her doppelganger on a parallel Earth]I don't know where to start. But this isn't my world. As much as I want it to be. It isn't mine. It's yours. Ava, you're not losing your mind, I promise. There's no other way to say this. I'm you. I have to be quick. Attached to this message are detailed construction and operation plans for the Shepard Accelerator. I'm praying it helps your planet. I have the same hope for mine. I need to say two things that won't make sense to you. But please hear me, and understand how important these both are. First, if you've installed a power cell at the house, take it out now. It's wrong and it's dangerous and if these plans work, you won't need to siphon power anyway. And two. Whatever you're doing right now, whatever meeting you're in or wherever you're going, stop. Go to your husband and your children. Right Now. Go to them and hold them. Hold them for as long as you can. Kiss them and love them and know how blessed you are to have them in your life. That's all there is. That's all there is.
SchmidtOne thing is clear. The overload did it. None of us believed it was real. But this is a paradox.
HamiltonThe power cell. The one I put in the house so they could have reading lights at night, so they'd feel safe. The fire. It killed them both.
Jensen[Jensen plays a video showing Hamilton's doppelganger on a parallel Earth whose children are still alive]Ava, in this world your family is alive. They're on Earth. That's why you didn't come up here. You're down there, with them.
MichaelI can't get through to your home yet. The circuits are busy. That means no calls will go through.
MollyI know what it means. My uncle's dead.
MichaelThere's nothing you could've done. Molly. Molly. We're gonna find your parents. The most important thing right now is keeping you safe.
Jensen[to Acosta]You got it working, didn't you? You got it working. Something went wrong. Shepard smashes a Higgs boson, overloaded. Somehow you ended up here. Your dimension crashed into mine. Crew must be working on power, trying to fire the Shepard again, to get you back home. Could you do me a favor? Would you mind mentioning to you crew that escaping your escaping my dimension will trap me in yours.
Jensen[Jensen is attempting to entice Hamilton to come out of hiding by playing a video of Hamilton's doppelganger's children on a parallel Earth]Ava, don't fail them again. That is your family down there. The same kids. The same man you married. You don't know how bad it is down there. It'll only get worse. Listen to their voices, Ava. They need you. You may be willing to kill your children again. But I won't let those people down there die.
MichaelDid he ask you?
HamiltonI'm not leaving you. That mission could be years.