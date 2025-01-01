Menu
Kinoafisha Films Cloverfield Movie Cloverfield Movie Movie Quotes

Mundy What are you talking about, Arm?
Mundy Hey guys, check out my arm. I think my arm is trying to write something.
Volkov Earth disappears, the station does not feel the same. A woman appears in the wall. We're definitely not in Kentucky anymore.
Mundy Kansas.
Volkov Kansas. Really? Who gives a shit?
Mundy People from Kansas.
Mundy I don't know the rules, now. Do you think there's any chance it might grow back?
Acosta I don't know. I don't know what to believe anymore.
Schmidt Are you controlling it?
Mundy 'Course I'm not controlling it. It's over there.
Schmidt Are you sure?
Mundy Yes, I'm sure because I'm giving you the finger right now.
Mundy Well, we found the worms.
Tam Logic doesn't apply to any of this.
Newscaster Why does the Shepard Accelerator worry you so much?
Mark Stambler Because that accelerator is a thousand times more powerful than any ever built. Every time they test it, they risk open the membrane of space-time, smashing together multiple dimensions, shattering reality. And not just on that station, everywhere. This experiment could unleash chaos, the like of which we have never seen. Monsters, demons, beasts from the sea...
Newscaster To clarify, you believe their efforts to solve the energy crisis might unleash demons?
Mark Stambler Yeah. Oh, yeah. And not just here and now. In the past, in the future, in other dimensions. You have no idea I would love to be wrong about that.
Kiel Monk, turn that shit off.
Mundy I'd clap, if you know, I could.
Hamilton So, you're just gonna kill us?
Jensen If you're asking me if I'm willing to kill three people to save eight billion... Wouldn't you?
Hamilton Kiel? It isn't there.
Schmidt The frequency for Mission Control?
Hamilton The Earth. I can't find anything.
Kiel We must gotten turned around, moved during firing.
Mundy It's big, blue, full of angry people. Keep looking, you'll find it.
Mundy It's nothing personal, Volky.
Acosta Mundy.
Mundy What? He's our friend.
Schmidt He was about to shoot me.
Mundy Well, you know, before that.
Kiel Can you install Tam's algorithm?
Jensen Yes. But I want all of Schmidt's work.
Schmidt What?
Kiel Done.
Schmidt Kiel.
Kiel Once we get the Shepard operational, we give her your work, we put her on an escape pod and we send her home with the specs. What do you need?
Jensen Power. Parts of the core are irreparably damaged. What's left isn't sufficient to fire.
Kiel How much?
Jensen I'd like 210 kilowatts for at least eight seconds. Possibly as much as 12.
Mundy And I'd like to take a bath with identical twins in a tub of Rocky Road.
Hamilton [Hamilton is recording a video message for her doppelganger on a parallel Earth] I don't know where to start. But this isn't my world. As much as I want it to be. It isn't mine. It's yours. Ava, you're not losing your mind, I promise. There's no other way to say this. I'm you. I have to be quick. Attached to this message are detailed construction and operation plans for the Shepard Accelerator. I'm praying it helps your planet. I have the same hope for mine. I need to say two things that won't make sense to you. But please hear me, and understand how important these both are. First, if you've installed a power cell at the house, take it out now. It's wrong and it's dangerous and if these plans work, you won't need to siphon power anyway. And two. Whatever you're doing right now, whatever meeting you're in or wherever you're going, stop. Go to your husband and your children. Right Now. Go to them and hold them. Hold them for as long as you can. Kiss them and love them and know how blessed you are to have them in your life. That's all there is. That's all there is.
Schmidt One thing is clear. The overload did it. None of us believed it was real. But this is a paradox.
Mundy Excuse me?
Schmidt Particles interacting with others across two dimensions.
Mundy Okay, I'm gonna sit down.
Schmidt Two distinct realities in a multiverse, fighting to occupy in the same space. Creating chaos. These aren't the things we know. Because they don't belong to us.
Hamilton Jensen.
Schmidt My communication logs.
Schmidt I have a stable beam.
Volkov Wait, are we saying that this thing of his could have thrown us across the galaxy? We knew it was dangerous. That's why we had to go up in space to fire this thing.
Mundy No, come on. Bullshit.
Molly You shouldn't text while driving.
Michael You're a smart kid. Only in emergencies. This qualifies.
Hamilton Mina? Did you know my family?
Jensen Of course. Michael. Isaac. Ayana.
Hamilton And your friend was... strong enough to stay?
Jensen Stay where?
Hamilton On Earth. After the fire.
Jensen What fire?
Hamilton The power cell. The one I put in the house so they could have reading lights at night, so they'd feel safe. The fire. It killed them both.
Jensen [Jensen plays a video showing Hamilton's doppelganger on a parallel Earth whose children are still alive] Ava, in this world your family is alive. They're on Earth. That's why you didn't come up here. You're down there, with them.
Michael I can't get through to your home yet. The circuits are busy. That means no calls will go through.
Molly I know what it means. My uncle's dead.
Michael There's nothing you could've done. Molly. Molly. We're gonna find your parents. The most important thing right now is keeping you safe.
Jensen [to Acosta] You got it working, didn't you? You got it working. Something went wrong. Shepard smashes a Higgs boson, overloaded. Somehow you ended up here. Your dimension crashed into mine. Crew must be working on power, trying to fire the Shepard again, to get you back home. Could you do me a favor? Would you mind mentioning to you crew that escaping your escaping my dimension will trap me in yours.
Jensen [Jensen is attempting to entice Hamilton to come out of hiding by playing a video of Hamilton's doppelganger's children on a parallel Earth] Ava, don't fail them again. That is your family down there. The same kids. The same man you married. You don't know how bad it is down there. It'll only get worse. Listen to their voices, Ava. They need you. You may be willing to kill your children again. But I won't let those people down there die.
Michael Did he ask you?
Hamilton I'm not leaving you. That mission could be years.
Michael You said you could be back in six months.
Hamilton Do you want me to go?
Michael Joe knows what we've been through. And yet, he still wants you on the crew.
Hamilton There are other comm officers.
Michael Yeah, but he called you.
Hamilton Why are you pushing this?
Michael Why do you think? Forget about me and what I want, which is for you to stay. Why do you think?
Hamilton Because you're sweet. Because people are starving. Because our energy supplies are running out. And this mission could unlock an endless supply of power that could save us all.
Michael If you go... you and I... we'll survive. I'm afraid if you don't... no one will.
[first lines]
male reporter Government sources tell us the world's energy resources will be fully exhausted within five years.
