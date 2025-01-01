[Hamilton is recording a video message for her doppelganger on a parallel Earth]

I don't know where to start. But this isn't my world. As much as I want it to be. It isn't mine. It's yours. Ava, you're not losing your mind, I promise. There's no other way to say this. I'm you. I have to be quick. Attached to this message are detailed construction and operation plans for the Shepard Accelerator. I'm praying it helps your planet. I have the same hope for mine. I need to say two things that won't make sense to you. But please hear me, and understand how important these both are. First, if you've installed a power cell at the house, take it out now. It's wrong and it's dangerous and if these plans work, you won't need to siphon power anyway. And two. Whatever you're doing right now, whatever meeting you're in or wherever you're going, stop. Go to your husband and your children. Right Now. Go to them and hold them. Hold them for as long as you can. Kiss them and love them and know how blessed you are to have them in your life. That's all there is. That's all there is.