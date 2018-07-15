A father has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep them safe from harm.
Peter[narrating]Our world keeps moving. Changing. Evolving. And so do we. I know who I am now. And I know my enemy. We're not that different. Maybe, if others can see that, we'll have a future after all.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.