Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Extinction
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Extinction
5.8

Extinction

, 2018
Extinction
USA / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Extinction
5.8

Synopsis

A father has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep them safe from harm.

Cast

Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan
Alice
Michael Pena
Michael Pena
Peter
Amelia Crouch
Hannah
Erica Tremblay
Lucy
Lex Shrapnel
Lex Shrapnel
Ray
Emma Booth
Emma Booth
Samantha
Lilly Aspell
Lilly Aspell
Megan
Mike Colter
Mike Colter
David
Israel Broussard
Israel Broussard
Miles
Sandra Teles
Wellness Center Woman
Director Ben Young
Writer Spenser Cohen, Eric Heisserer, Brad Kane
Composer The Newton Brothers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 15 July 2018
World premiere 15 July 2018
Release date
1 August 2020 China
Worldwide Gross $1,451,864
Production Good Universe, Mandeville Films, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Extinction, Extinção, Extinción, Exterminarea, Izumiranje, Kihalás, Tükeniş, Tuyệt Chủng, Väljasuremine, Zagłada, Εξόντωση, Закат цивилизации, Заличаване, Занепад цивілізації, エクスティンクション　地球奪還, 滅絕入侵, 灭绝, 滅絕(2018)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
Peter [narrating] Our world keeps moving. Changing. Evolving. And so do we. I know who I am now. And I know my enemy. We're not that different. Maybe, if others can see that, we'll have a future after all.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Extinction

Stowaway
Stowaway Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Germany / USA
5.0
Code 8
Code 8 Action, Sci-Fi
2019, Canada
6.0
In the Shadow of the Moon
In the Shadow of the Moon Sci-Fi, Detective, Thriller, Crime
2019, USA / Canada
6.0
Mute
Mute Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2018, Great Britain / Germany
5.0
The Titan
The Titan Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA / Great Britain / Spain
4.0
I Am Mother
I Am Mother Fantasy, Thriller
2018, Australia
7.0
Captive State
Captive State Sci-Fi, Action
2018, USA
5.0
Beyond Skyline
Beyond Skyline Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2017, USA
5.0
Cloverfield Movie
Cloverfield Movie Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
5.0
Anon
Anon Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, Germany
6.0
Orbiter 9
Orbiter 9 Sci-Fi, Drama, Romantic
2016, Spain
5.0
Spectral
Spectral Action
2016, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more