Kinoafisha Films Crime + Punishment in Suburbia Crime + Punishment in Suburbia Movie Quotes

[when being grabed by Jimmy]
Vincent Don't touch me unless you love me.
Vincent I used to think if I killed somebody I would want to go to the cemetery and apologize. That's not really what guilt is though. Guilt's a feeling you have towards people who are living. It's like everyday you're out there shaking hands, talking. But you, the guilty person, you know that it's all unreal. It's like guilt is this secret inside of you that destroys the fabric of everything, and then everything's unreal. You can't even have a life. But it's not necessary for it to destroy you. You just have to face it.
Vincent Do you want to know why we left New York?
Roseanne [just looks at him]
Vincent I robbed this old lady who lived next door to us.
Roseanne You did?
Vincent Yeah. Smashed up a bunch of stuff, got caught. They said I was walking the halls like a damaged little fucker.
[laughs]
Roseanne I think you still are.
Roseanne You're such a weirdo. I don't even know why I listen to you.
Vincent Because your heart knows I can see it.
Roseanne What's wrong with you? Why are you always giving people a reason to laugh at you?
Vincent I'm sorry, was I not fitting in?
Vincent's Mom How's school?
Vincent [peeling carrots with knife] I love it. If they had it at night, I'd never leave.
Vincent's Mom You know, it's going to be so interesting to see what you're like when you get out of this gloomy stage.
[Vincent smiles and stabs the table with the knife]
Vincent Roseanne was pretty, and she had money, and she worked hard to be liked, but that didn't mean that guys like me could talk to her.
[last lines]
Roseanne What a strange path it took to find my heart.
Prosecutor Didn't you say that you... wished your husband was dead?
Maggie Skolnick Yes.
Prosecutor ...and when you... found the body...
Maggie Skolnick Well, I was like..."What strange god did this?"
[Vincent takes a picture of the class pledging allegence]
Teacher What the hell are you doing, Vincent?
Vincent I wanted to get a picture of what it looks like.
Teacher What what looks like?
Vincent People pledging allegence.
[Class laughs]
Jimmy [after their conversation is interrupted by his coach] Can't we kill him instead?
Roseanne We'll get him next if we have to.
Roseanne Did you ever have a girlfriend?
Vincent When I was around 14 in New York, I knew this college chick named Naomi.
Roseanne Wow, Vincent, an older woman. I'm impressed!
[giggles]
Vincent We did lots of crazy stuff together, and I really wanted something to happen because she was super foxy...
Roseanne What kind of crazy stuff?
Vincent One time late at night she took me to this place that she said her friend lived, and nobody was home and the steam pipes were leaking and there was a hot haze in the room. We sat down on the couch and smoked crack.
Roseanne [taken aback] What? What was that like?
Vincent Your mind takes off like a jet plane. Pretty soon you go into the sound barrier and everything just goes dead. Then you crash... then you want to die.
Roseanne [after she's discovered Vincent's photos that he took of her and Jimmy] You knew...
Vincent What?
Roseanne You knew... you knew that I...
Vincent Murdered your stepfather? Of course I knew.
Roseanne You're insane.
Vincent I followed you. I took a lot of pictures that night.
Roseanne Why didn't you take them to the police?
Vincent [slight chuckle] Why would I take them to the police? I *hate* the police.
Vincent [as he and Roseanne are driving along] We kept passing motels. I wondered if she'd go into one of them with me if I asked her. But I never did. I didn't have any money anyway.
