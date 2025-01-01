VincentI used to think if I killed somebody I would want to go to the cemetery and apologize. That's not really what guilt is though. Guilt's a feeling you have towards people who are living. It's like everyday you're out there shaking hands, talking. But you, the guilty person, you know that it's all unreal. It's like guilt is this secret inside of you that destroys the fabric of everything, and then everything's unreal. You can't even have a life. But it's not necessary for it to destroy you. You just have to face it.
Jimmy[after their conversation is interrupted by his coach]Can't we kill him instead?
RoseanneWe'll get him next if we have to.
RoseanneDid you ever have a girlfriend?
VincentWhen I was around 14 in New York, I knew this college chick named Naomi.
RoseanneWow, Vincent, an older woman. I'm impressed!
[giggles]
VincentWe did lots of crazy stuff together, and I really wanted something to happen because she was super foxy...
RoseanneWhat kind of crazy stuff?
VincentOne time late at night she took me to this place that she said her friend lived, and nobody was home and the steam pipes were leaking and there was a hot haze in the room. We sat down on the couch and smoked crack.
Roseanne[taken aback]What? What was that like?
VincentYour mind takes off like a jet plane. Pretty soon you go into the sound barrier and everything just goes dead. Then you crash... then you want to die.
Roseanne[after she's discovered Vincent's photos that he took of her and Jimmy]You knew...