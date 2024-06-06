Menu
Not Without Hope
Not Without Hope
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
A group of friends' fishing boat capsizes off the coast of Mexico and they're left alone stranded at sea and struggling for survival.
Country
USA
Production year
2024
World premiere
6 June 2024
Release date
18 December 2025
Russia
Парадиз
6 June 2024
Azerbaijan
30 October 2025
Croatia
Budget
$18,000,000
Production
Volition Media Partners, K. JAM Media, Altit Media Group
Also known as
Not Without Hope, Um Grito no Oceano, Выживший
Director
Joe Carnahan
Cast
Zachary Levi
Josh Duhamel
JoBeth Williams
James Martin Kelly
Leeshon Alexander
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Not Without Hope
8.2
Society of the Snow
(2023)
7.7
Everest
(2019)
7.2
Adrift
(2018)
7.0
The Shallows
(2016)
7.9
The Revenant
(2015)
7.1
Tracks
(2013)
7.3
All Is Lost
(2013)
7.6
The Impossible
(2012)
8.0
Into the Wild
(2007)
8.3
Cast Away
(2000)
Film Reviews
