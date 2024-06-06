Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 4
Not going 6
Kinoafisha Films Not Without Hope

Not Without Hope

Not Without Hope
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 4
Not going 6

Synopsis

A group of friends' fishing boat capsizes off the coast of Mexico and they're left alone stranded at sea and struggling for survival.
Country USA
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 June 2024
Release date
18 December 2025 Russia Парадиз
6 June 2024 Azerbaijan
30 October 2025 Croatia
Budget $18,000,000
Production Volition Media Partners, K. JAM Media, Altit Media Group
Also known as
Not Without Hope, Um Grito no Oceano, Выживший
Director
Joe Carnahan
Joe Carnahan
Cast
Zachary Levi
Zachary Levi
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
JoBeth Williams
JoBeth Williams
James Martin Kelly
Leeshon Alexander
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Not Without Hope
Society of the Snow 8.2
Society of the Snow (2023)
Everest 7.7
Everest (2019)
Adrift 7.2
Adrift (2018)
The Shallows 7.0
The Shallows (2016)
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant (2015)
Tracks 7.1
Tracks (2013)
All Is Lost 7.3
All Is Lost (2013)
The Impossible 7.6
The Impossible (2012)
Into the Wild 8.0
Into the Wild (2007)
Cast Away 8.3
Cast Away (2000)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more