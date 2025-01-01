Menu
Demolition Movie Quotes

Davis You must be Chris.
Chris You fucking my mom?
Davis No, I'm not. We were just sleeping...
Chris [interrupts] She's fucking crazy. If you haven't noticed, she's a fucking pothead. She calls it cannabis 'cause it makes her feel like less of a fucking pothead.
Davis You say fuck a lot.
Chris So?
Davis So you're just not using it properly.
Chris The fuck does that mean?
Davis That's what I mean. Fuck is a great word, but if you use it too much then it just loses its value and you sound stupid.
Chris Fuck you.
Davis Exactly. I feel nothing and you sound like an idiot. Have a good one.
[Davis leaves]
Chris Who the f...
[thinks about it]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil Man loses his wife, he's a widower. Child loses a parent, they're an orphan. But losing a child... there is no word for this. And it shouldn't be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis Dear Champion Vending Company: I put five quarters in your machine and proceeded to push B2, which should have given me peanut M&M's. Regrettably, it did not. I found this upsetting, as I was very hungry, and also my wife had died ten minutes earlier.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis What about the boys at school? Is there anybody that you like, that you find attractive?
Chris Maybe Andrew White. He's a junior, and we have the same gym class too. We have to get changed together.
Davis Do you watch him when you get changed?
Chris No.
Davis Well then I don't think you're gay, Chris.
Chris I have to try not to look. I have to tell myself not to.
Davis Yeah, no, that's normal, you know. I mean, you're young and curious, it's...
Chris Sometimes I imagine his dick in my mouth.
Davis Oh. That's different.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis Who the fuck drives a station wagon?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis [to Phil] There was love between us your daughter and I, it's just that I didn't hold onto it well enough
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis You are one fucked-up kid.
Chris You're one fucked-up adult.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen I can't have sex with you. It'd be dangerous.
Davis There's that word again. Is Carl really out of town, or did you just chop him up into little pieces and stuff him in your sock drawer?
Karen That's ridiculous. I don't have a sock drawer.
Davis Well... where do you keep all your socks?
Karen In the same drawer as my underwear.
Davis What? I just... You know, I just think a woman's underwear is deserving of its own space.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Chris [in his letter] Dear Davis, thanks for your letter. I'm recovering slowly but surely. Despite the ass-kicking, I must say, being myself feels good. By the way, mom left Carl, FYI. I have a little gift for you. Be at pier 64 this Saturday at 11:00 A.M. sharp. Trust me.
Davis [arrives at the location just in time to see a building demolitioned]
Chris P.S. Go fuck yourself. Warmest regards, Davis c. Mitchell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Nobody wants carousels anymore. They want roller coasters that go upside down and make you puke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen [on the phone] I'm sorry again, mister Mitchell. This is so unprofessional.
Davis Customer service is a profession?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris A bulldozer. You know you can buy almost anything on ebay. I just hope it comes with a manual.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris [shopping at the hardware store] Why you buying all this shit?
Davis Uh, the tools of the trade, my young friend.
Chris What trade would that be?
Davis Destruction, devastation. I mean, haven't you ever wanted to just smash the shit out of something?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis [thinking] My parents left for Tampa this afternoon, and I stayed at the airport an extra two hours watching people walk back and forth with their luggage in tow. I find I'm suddenly filled with... wait... Overwhelmed by... a growing sense of curiosity. What are in these bags? I wanna know what these people can't do without for four days in buffalo. I wanna go through every one of them and dump their shit in a huge pile.
Davis And the national guard guy? I wanna hold his gun. I wanna protect my country.
[imagines aiming at bad guys]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris [Davis is all serious, but then Chris grabs his cheeks and tries to force Davis to smile] Now hold it, just like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Todd [Davis has interrupted his scholarship interview] Um... lost my train of thought. We won.
Davis Oh. What'd you win?
Todd Swimming. I'm a swimmer.
Davis Ah. Do you swim? You know, I used to do laps at the Y, and then I realized how many people must urinate in that pool on a daily basis, and that kinda ruined it for me. Yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Brodkey [after running some tests] Davis... not sure how to tell you this. Come on. See for yourself...
[now pointing at screen with other doctor's watching]
Dr. Brodkey Part of your heart is missing.
Davis What? How did that happen?
Dr. Brodkey Judging by the bite pattern, I'd say gypsy moths.
Davis [suddenly jolts back to reality in the doctor's office]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis [his first words on the telephone] I just dismantled a $2,000 cappuccino machine.
Karen Why did you call me, mister Mitchell?
Davis Why'd you answer?
Karen There's something about your letters. I'm re-reading one right now in my tub. I'm not bathing or anything. I just sit here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis Fuck Phil!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris [in his kitchen with sledgehammers] What are you exactly doing?
Davis I'm taking apart my marriage.
[starts swinging]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davis Excuse me, is Karen Moreno here?
Bucaneer Diner Waitress Who?
Davis Blonde hair, hazel eyes, but not hispanic like her name suggests.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Todd So, Karen... can I feel your tits?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phil The French poet Paul Valéry said, and I think he's right, 'The future isn't what it used to be.'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
