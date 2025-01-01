PhilMan loses his wife, he's a widower. Child loses a parent, they're an orphan. But losing a child... there is no word for this. And it shouldn't be.
DavisDear Champion Vending Company: I put five quarters in your machine and proceeded to push B2, which should have given me peanut M&M's. Regrettably, it did not. I found this upsetting, as I was very hungry, and also my wife had died ten minutes earlier.
DavisWhat about the boys at school? Is there anybody that you like, that you find attractive?
ChrisMaybe Andrew White. He's a junior, and we have the same gym class too. We have to get changed together.
DavisWhat? I just... You know, I just think a woman's underwear is deserving of its own space.
[last lines]
Chris[in his letter]Dear Davis, thanks for your letter. I'm recovering slowly but surely. Despite the ass-kicking, I must say, being myself feels good. By the way, mom left Carl, FYI. I have a little gift for you. Be at pier 64 this Saturday at 11:00 A.M. sharp. Trust me.
Davis[arrives at the location just in time to see a building demolitioned]
ChrisP.S. Go fuck yourself. Warmest regards, Davis c. Mitchell.
RayNobody wants carousels anymore. They want roller coasters that go upside down and make you puke.
Karen[on the phone]I'm sorry again, mister Mitchell. This is so unprofessional.
DavisDestruction, devastation. I mean, haven't you ever wanted to just smash the shit out of something?
Davis[thinking]My parents left for Tampa this afternoon, and I stayed at the airport an extra two hours watching people walk back and forth with their luggage in tow. I find I'm suddenly filled with... wait... Overwhelmed by... a growing sense of curiosity. What are in these bags? I wanna know what these people can't do without for four days in buffalo. I wanna go through every one of them and dump their shit in a huge pile.
DavisAnd the national guard guy? I wanna hold his gun. I wanna protect my country.
[imagines aiming at bad guys]
Chris[Davis is all serious, but then Chris grabs his cheeks and tries to force Davis to smile]Now hold it, just like that.
Todd[Davis has interrupted his scholarship interview]Um... lost my train of thought. We won.