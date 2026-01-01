Menu
Awards and nominations of Spotlight 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2015
Silver Mouse
Winner
Brian Award
Winner
Queer Lion
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2015
People's Choice Award
Nominee
