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Poster of Young Sinners
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Young Sinners
7.1

Young Sinners

, 1958
Les Tricheurs
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Young Sinners
7.1

Cast

Pascale Petit
Mic
Andréa Parisy
Clo
Laurent Terzieff
Alain
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Lou
Dany Saval
La fiancée de Bernard
Alfonso Mathis
Peter
Jacques Charrier
Bob Letellier
Pierre Brice
Bernard
Jacques Marin
Monsieur Félix
Dominique Page
Nicole
Director Marcel Carné
Writer Marcel Carné, Jacques Sigurd
Composer Norman Granz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1958
Online premiere 21 July 2021
World premiere 10 October 1958
Release date
10 October 1958 France
Production Les Films Corona, Silver Films, Cinétel
Also known as
Les tricheurs, The Cheaters, Los tramposos, Os Trapaceiros, Apgavikai, Csalók, Die sich selbst betrügen, Oi zavoliarides, Oszuści, Peccatori in blue jeans, Storstadsungdom, Suurkaupungin nuorisoa, Trişorii, Unge hyklere, Varalice, Vildfaren ungdom, Youthful Sinners, Zondaars in Spijkerbroek, Обманщики, 危険な曲り角

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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