Similar films for Young Sinners
Thérèse Raquin Drama, Romantic
1953, France / Italy
7.0
Law Breakers Crime, Drama
1971, France
6.0
That Man from Rio Comedy, Action, Adventure
1964, Italy / France
7.0
Monsieur Gangster Action, Comedy
1963, France / West Germany / Italy
7.0
The Last Sunset Western
1961, USA
6.0
Young Wolves Drama
1968, France / Italy
5.0
Port of Shadows Drama, Crime
1938, France
7.0
Children of Paradise Drama, Romantic
1945, France
8.0
Un homme et son chien Drama
2008, France / Italy
6.0
Détective Drama
1985, France / Switzerland
5.0
Pierrot le Fou Drama
1965, France / Italy
7.0
Hôtel du Nord Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1938, France
7.0