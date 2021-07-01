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Poster of Law Breakers
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Law Breakers
6.5

Law Breakers

, 1971
Les assassins de l'ordre
France / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Law Breakers
6.5

Synopsis

A judge investigating police corruption finds that the deeper he digs, the more roadblocks he finds.

Cast

Jacques Brel
Le juge d'instruction Bernard Level
Catherine Rouvel
Danièle Lebegue
Paola Pitagora
Laura
Roland Lesaffre
Saugeat
Boby Lapointe
Louis Casso
Jean-Roger Caussimon
Le commissaire Lagache
Henri Nassiet
Le président du tribunal
Harry-Max
Moulard
Pierre Maguelon
Le gardien
Luc Ponette
Me Rivette
Director Marcel Carné
Writer Jean Laborde, Paul Andréota, Marcel Carné
Composer Michel Colombier, Pierre Henry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1971
Online premiere 1 July 2021
World premiere 7 May 1971
Release date
25 May 1972 Denmark
7 May 1971 France
8 December 1972 Germany
27 April 1972 Hungary
30 September 1971 Italy
6 March 1973 Poland
7 May 1971 USA
1 September 1973 USSR
6 May 1973 Uruguay
Production L.C.J Editions & Productions, Compagnie Franco Coloniale Cinématographique (CFCC), Les Productions Belles Rives
Also known as
Les assassins de l'ordre, Law Breakers, Los asesinos del orden, A rend gyilkosai, De Moordenaars van het Recht, Inchiesta su un delitto della polizia, Lovlige mordere, Mördare i lagens namn, Mörder im Namen der Ordnung, Mörder nach Vorschrift, Mordercy w imieniu prawa, Oi dolofonoi tis taxeos, Os Assassinos da Ordem, Poliția sub acuzare, Ubice u ime zakona, Vrahové pořádku, Преступление во имя порядка, Убийцы во имя порядка

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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