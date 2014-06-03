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Poster of Matisse Live
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Matisse Live
7.7

Matisse Live

, 2014
Matisse Live
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Matisse Live
7.7

Cast

Simon Russell Beale
Simon Russell Beale
Francine Stock
Rupert Young
Director Phil Grabsky
Composer Stephen Baysted, Nikky French
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 3 June 2014
Release date
3 June 2014 Great Britain
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production PhilGrabskyFilms.com, Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Matisse Live, Matisse, Matisse: From Tate Modern & MoMA, Exhibition on Screen: Matisse, Exposition: Matisse, Henri Matisse. Wycinanki, Матисс, EOS: Matisse - From MoMA and Tate Modern, Exhibition on Screen: Matisse - From MoMA and Tate Modern

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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