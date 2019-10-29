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Poster of Leonardo: The Works
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Leonardo: The Works
7.5

Leonardo: The Works

, 2019
Leonardo: The Works
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Leonardo: The Works
7.5

Cast

Glen McCready
Voice of Leonardo
Director Phil Grabsky
Writer Phil Grabsky
Composer Stephen Baysted, Susan Legg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 29 October 2019
World premiere 29 October 2019
Release date
12 August 2024 Czechia 12
Worldwide Gross $171,052
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Leonardo: The Works, Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works, Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo - The Works, Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo Die Werke, Las obras de Da Vinci, Leonardo - Le opere, Леонардо. Вся история, アート・オン・スクリーン／天才画家ダ・ヴィンチのすべて, EOS: Leonardo - The Works

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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