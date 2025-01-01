Menu
Match Movie Quotes

Tobi Powell I love my life. I regret my life. The lines eventually blur and... it's just my life.
Tobi Powell I cannot describe to you the number of times I wish I had done it differently. But you can't restore what was never there.
Lisa Davis If I... let go, everything will break.
Tobi Powell You can't show up on the northern tip of Manhattan and hope to fix a 45 year old mistake.
Lisa Davis Was it? A mistake?
Tobi Powell In not being Mike's father? I don't know, I love my life. I regret my life. The lines eventually blur, and it's just my life.
Tobi Powell Hey Lisa, how's the hash?
Lisa Davis It's really quite satisfying.
[Both laugh]
Tobi Powell And... and I love satisfying people *except for that pervert across the way there*.
Tobi Powell [coughing] Mike, what is it you do?
Mike Davis I'm a *cop*.
Tobi Powell [Tobi gets startled] Jesus fucking christ!
Mike Davis Seattle police department.
[Tobi looks at Lisa. She nods in agreement]
Tobi Powell Aren't you guys always on duty?
Mike Davis We rest at our own discretion.
Tobi Powell Well then, definitely take bigger puffs.
Lisa Davis Yeah, last month, he was... suspended for use of excessive force.
Tobi Powell [sarcastically] How surprising. What did he do?
Lisa Davis He arrested some small time drug dealer and beat the shit out of him for no apparent reason.
Tobi Powell What sort of dealer?
Lisa Davis Hash.
Lisa Davis I need to get a hobby.
Tobi Powell *Knit*. There's nothing like holding a big fat needle.
Tobi Powell God, I used to love to perform cunnilingus. Sorry, too much information.
Lisa Davis Uh... no.
Tobi Powell I was actually quite good at it. A little like the slip stitch knitting that I would later take up, over and under... mark thumb placement in the gap between needles,
[both controlling their laughter]
Tobi Powell break yarn, thread tail, draw up, fasten off.
[Tobi laughs]
Tobi Powell I've offended you.
Lisa Davis No, uh... just catches me a bit off guard.
Tobi Powell Well, most good cunnilingus conversations do.
Mike Davis You see, I would never get divorced.
Tobi Powell Oh God, you should try it. Saves lots of time.
Tobi Powell Would you like some prune pastries?
Lisa Davis Okay...
Tobi Powell It's rare that I get to eat prune pastries with someone helped orally violate me just a short time earlier. But, such is the diversity of life...
Tobi Powell And we just stay there like this. With it all draining away. The hideous breakfast, the fight with the boyfriend, the perverted uncle, the broken expectations, the sadness which is everywhere... sometimes. And, we stand there and let go. And I swear to god, it all goes away.
Tobi Powell [taking Lisa's coat] Oh, my god, this is softer than a baby's ass!
[Lisa chuckles]
Tobi Powell Oh! Was that inappropriate?
Lisa Davis Oh, not at all.
Tobi Powell I know *nothing* about baby asses. It just seemed like a nice image.
Tobi Powell If there were too many people interested in the arts, the world would quickly become a very pretentious place.
