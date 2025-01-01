Tobi PowellIt's rare that I get to eat prune pastries with someone helped orally violate me just a short time earlier. But, such is the diversity of life...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tobi PowellAnd we just stay there like this. With it all draining away. The hideous breakfast, the fight with the boyfriend, the perverted uncle, the broken expectations, the sadness which is everywhere... sometimes. And, we stand there and let go. And I swear to god, it all goes away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tobi Powell[taking Lisa's coat]Oh, my god, this is softer than a baby's ass!