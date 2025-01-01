Dr. Feckinham And what would you be prepared to die for, Lady Jane?

Jane I would die to free our people from the chains of bigotry and superstition.

Dr. Feckinham What superstition did you have in mind?

Jane Well, for example, the idea that a piece of bread can become the body of our Savior, father.

Dr. Feckinham Did he not say at his Last Supper, "Take, eat, this is my body"?

Jane He also said, "I am the vine, I am the door." Was he a vine, was he a door?

Dr. Feckinham Who has been teaching you to say such things?