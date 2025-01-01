Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Lady Jane Lady Jane Movie Quotes

Lady Jane Movie Quotes

Jane [translating Greek] The soul takes flight to the world that is eternal -
[thinks, corrects herself]
Jane invisible. But there arriving she is sure of bliss, and forever dwells in paradise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Feckinham And what would you be prepared to die for, Lady Jane?
Jane I would die to free our people from the chains of bigotry and superstition.
Dr. Feckinham What superstition did you have in mind?
Jane Well, for example, the idea that a piece of bread can become the body of our Savior, father.
Dr. Feckinham Did he not say at his Last Supper, "Take, eat, this is my body"?
Jane He also said, "I am the vine, I am the door." Was he a vine, was he a door?
Dr. Feckinham Who has been teaching you to say such things?
Jane Don't you think I could have thought of them myself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford On the night I was informed I was to be translated into untold bliss, I'd attended several taverns, witnessed a bear-baiting, and was actually located in the Suffolk stews, sampling the pleasures of a lady of the night. Thus far, I have to tell you, it had been a very good evening. Still, duty calls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jane, a Protestant, watches Lady Anne Wharton curtsy and cross herself before holy bread, believed by Catholics to contain the true presence of Christ]
Jane Why do you curtsy?
Lady Anne I am curtsying to the Host, my lady. To Him that made us all.
Jane Oh, I see! So God made you, and the baker, apparently, made God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford I thought, you see I wondered: Now that we're together, how on earth are we going to spend the days?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford Go on, ask me.
Jane What?
Guilford What I want.
Jane What do you want?
Guilford Oh, I think you know. I want a world where men are not branded or sent into slavery because they can't grow the food they need to eat. Go on.
Jane Well,
[smashes goblet]
Jane it's done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Feckenham [last words] The soul takes flight to the world that is invisible. At there arriving, she is assured of bliss and forever dwells in paradise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford The brain is a brittle organ, Jane. The slightest pressure and it snaps. It's not wrapped up in a little heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane You gave them all that money and they just threw it back at you?
Guilford Money? Do you know what's happened to the value of money?
Jane No.
[Guilford slides Jane a coin]
Guilford What's that?
Jane A penny.
Guilford No, it isn't. It's a shilling.
Jane It can't be, shillings are made of silver.
Guilford Should be, used to be. But not now. Which is why a shilling isn't worth a shilling any more. You've really no idea what's going on, have you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford Tell me, did you see his chest?
Jane Yes, it was marked.
Guilford No, it wasn't. It was branded. A mark burnt into him with a red-hot iron.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford [together, sitting, face to face, half-naked] So then we will.
Jane Oh, yes. We will.
Guilford We'll fly.
Jane We'll fly.
Guilford Away, beyond their reach.
Jane So far.
Guilford Their touch cannot tarnish us - and at last, we will be...
Jane Nothing.
Guilford Nobody.
Jane Each other's.
Guilford Only this time, forever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Ellen The proverb says, "A wonder lasts nine days - and then the puppy's eyes are open." So, what happens on the tenth day?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland A living *dog* is better than a dead lion - you may find.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford God's teeth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Feckinham It is a privilege to talk to anyone whose love of learning shines like yours.
Jane It is my only pleasure, Dr. Feckinham.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sir John Bridges [disgusted] Reprieves, for those who return to Rome!
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland Ah... Well, then...
[cynically]
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland Hail Mary.
Sir John Bridges What?
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland [crosses himself]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Next time I see your face, I want it for - eternity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Edward VI [consoling Jane who's been whipped by her mother for refusing to marry Guilford] I wasn't whipped. They had a boy. If I did something bad, they'd beat him in my place. See? You should have been born heir to the throne. Though, in a way it made it rather worse. You understand? But it was his duty, as it was mine to suffer for his suffering in my stead. As it is yours now to obey your parents and your King.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Guilford, must it always be like that? Can the strong never be good?
Guilford Who knows?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford [together, kneeling, face to face, naked] So, then, we will.
Jane Oh, yes. We will.
Guilford We'll fly.
Jane We'll fly, away.
Guilford At last.
Jane We will be nothing. Nobody. Each other's.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frances Grey, Duchess of Suffolk You *stupid* girl! Foolish! Willful! Little girl! But, after all, we are the Queen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland Who could have thought that the black sheep, the most prodigal of all the prodigals, would find a love so simple and so pure?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane All gone?
Guilford All gone.
Jane All those great lords and bishops with their solemn pledge to serve me even unto death. Nine days.
Guilford You should have kept the keys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford Father, you have betrayed me.
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland How, betrayed?
Guilford You will put imperil your soul - for the sake of a few more years of miserable life!
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland Well, you know, it doesn't look so miserable when you're just about to lose it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane You know, you're talking of your soul.
Guilford No, you are talking of your mind!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Feckinham Plato, in Greek! Not easy.
Jane Don't you think so?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford Who is this woman? I mean, I don't know who you are.
Jane No more do l.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford [together, naked in bed] Did you know about it?
Jane What?
Guilford What we've just done.
Jane Well, only in terms of the broadest general principles. Unlike you.
Guilford Not exactly.
Jane What?
Guilford You're referring to my lady of the night.
Jane Well, yes, I was.
Guilford Passed out.
Jane Who was?
Guilford I did. Got to the bed - and then - blank. Total failure. Terrible embarrassment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford l just don't think our parents...
Jane Yes?
Guilford Will let us stay like this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Wake me, wake me! This is a nightmare! Wake me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland Our boats are burnt, ma'am. There's no turning back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford Jane, we're like a coin.
Jane How?
Guilford With a head on one side and a lion on the other. Heart of England. And one side alone is worth nothing, but *together*, we might find it possible to stay untarnished. That the strong can still be good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland Why did you shame me, Guilford?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Feckinham The headsman's axe came down. lt was a single stroke. He can have felt no pain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Princess Mary You didn't heed my warning, little cousin Jane.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Princess Mary You married in the first flush of your youth. You're lucky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Princess Mary Long live, Queen Jane.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frances Grey, Duchess of Suffolk We were speaking of Jane's marriage, Henry. It might be a matter of peculiar importance in the event of circumstances which well might arise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Grey, Duke of Suffolk Lord Dudley...
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland Yes?
Henry Grey, Duke of Suffolk Are you sure that your son is the right man for my daughter?
John Dudley, Duke of Nothumberland I can control him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guilford Dear God and all his saints, what am I doing here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more