Jane[translating Greek]The soul takes flight to the world that is eternal -
[thinks, corrects herself]
Janeinvisible. But there arriving she is sure of bliss, and forever dwells in paradise.
Dr. FeckinhamAnd what would you be prepared to die for, Lady Jane?
JaneI would die to free our people from the chains of bigotry and superstition.
Dr. FeckinhamWhat superstition did you have in mind?
JaneWell, for example, the idea that a piece of bread can become the body of our Savior, father.
Dr. FeckinhamDid he not say at his Last Supper, "Take, eat, this is my body"?
JaneHe also said, "I am the vine, I am the door." Was he a vine, was he a door?
Dr. FeckinhamWho has been teaching you to say such things?
JaneDon't you think I could have thought of them myself?
GuilfordOn the night I was informed I was to be translated into untold bliss, I'd attended several taverns, witnessed a bear-baiting, and was actually located in the Suffolk stews, sampling the pleasures of a lady of the night. Thus far, I have to tell you, it had been a very good evening. Still, duty calls.
[Jane, a Protestant, watches Lady Anne Wharton curtsy and cross herself before holy bread, believed by Catholics to contain the true presence of Christ]
JaneNext time I see your face, I want it for - eternity.
King Edward VI[consoling Jane who's been whipped by her mother for refusing to marry Guilford]I wasn't whipped. They had a boy. If I did something bad, they'd beat him in my place. See? You should have been born heir to the throne. Though, in a way it made it rather worse. You understand? But it was his duty, as it was mine to suffer for his suffering in my stead. As it is yours now to obey your parents and your King.
JaneGuilford, must it always be like that? Can the strong never be good?
GuilfordWith a head on one side and a lion on the other. Heart of England. And one side alone is worth nothing, but *together*, we might find it possible to stay untarnished. That the strong can still be good.