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Poster of A Brilliant Young Mind
7.1
A Brilliant Young Mind - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Brilliant Young Mind
7.1

A Brilliant Young Mind

, 2014
X+Y
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Brilliant Young Mind
7.1
A Brilliant Young Mind - Trailer
A Brilliant Young Mind  Trailer

Synopsis

A socially awkward teenage math prodigy finds new confidence and new friendships when he lands a spot on the British squad at the International Mathematics Olympiad.

Cast

Asa Butterfield
Asa Butterfield
Nathan Ellis
Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan
Richard
Rafe Spall
Rafe Spall
Martin Humphreys
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins
Julie Ellis
Martin McCann
Martin McCann
Michael Ellis
Christina Low
Orion Lee
Orion Lee
Deng Laoshi
Tasha Connor
Jo Yang
Zhang Mei
Jake Davies
Luke Shelton
Alex Lawther
Alex Lawther
Isaac Cooper
Alexa Davies
Alexa Davies
Rebecca Dunn
Director Morgan Matthews
Writer James Graham, Morgan Matthews
Composer Martin Phipps
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 28 January 2017
World premiere 13 March 2014
Release date
30 October 2014 Russia 12+
10 June 2015 France
13 March 2015 Great Britain
13 March 2014 Ireland
30 October 2014 Kazakhstan
27 August 2015 Netherlands 12
25 June 2015 South Korea
24 April 2015 Sweden
11 September 2015 USA
30 October 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,043,620
Production Pinnacle Films, British Film Institute (BFI), The National Lottery
Also known as
X+Y, A Brilliant Young Mind, Le monde de Nathan, Boku to Sekai no Houteishiki, Čudoviti mladi um, Mästerskapet, X Plus Y, X+Y愛的方程式, X加Y, 僕と世界の方程式, X+Y A Brilliant Young Mind

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
A Brilliant Young Mind - Trailer
A Brilliant Young Mind Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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