Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
28 January 2017
World premiere
13 March 2014
Release date
|30 October 2014
|Russia
|
|12+
|10 June 2015
|France
|
|
|13 March 2015
|Great Britain
|
|
|13 March 2014
|Ireland
|
|
|30 October 2014
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|27 August 2015
|Netherlands
|
|12
|25 June 2015
|South Korea
|
|
|24 April 2015
|Sweden
|
|
|11 September 2015
|USA
|
|
|30 October 2014
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$1,043,620
Production
Pinnacle Films, British Film Institute (BFI), The National Lottery
Also known as
X+Y, A Brilliant Young Mind, Le monde de Nathan, Boku to Sekai no Houteishiki, Čudoviti mladi um, Mästerskapet, X Plus Y, X+Y愛的方程式, X加Y, 僕と世界の方程式, X+Y A Brilliant Young Mind