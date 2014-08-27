Menu
Trailers
A Brilliant Young Mind. Trailer
A Brilliant Young Mind. Trailer
Publication date: 27 August 2014
A Brilliant Young Mind
– A socially awkward teenage math prodigy finds new confidence and new friendships when he lands a spot on the British squad at the International Mathematics Olympiad.
7.1
A Brilliant Young Mind
Drama, 2014, Great Britain
