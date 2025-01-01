Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Movies About Geniuses

A selection of films about geniuses offers a fascinating kaleidoscope of stories about brilliant individuals and their extraordinary minds. They excel in various fields - science, art, sports, or even crime - revealing their incredible abilities and leaving a mark on the world around them. These films explore the genius of the main characters, their relationships with others, and the eternal struggle between brilliance and conformity.

The Accountant 2
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, USA
7.0
Wolfgang (extraordinari)
Drama 2025, Spain
7.0
Extraordinary
Drama, Music 2024, Russia
7.0
Bad Genius
Thriller 2024, Canada
6.0
Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
7.0
Bernstein
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
6.0
World's Best
Comedy, Family, Music 2023, USA
5.0
Dance First
Biography, Drama 2023, Belgium / Hungary / Great Britain
6.0
Daaaaaali!
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
6.0
Marguerite's Theorem
Drama 2023, France / Switzerland
6.0
In Our Prime
Drama 2022, South Korea
6.0
Best Sellers
Comedy, Drama 2021, Canada / USA
6.0
Dark Web: Cicada 3301
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2021, USA
4.0
Sakharov. Dve zhizni
Documentary, Drama 2021, Russia
6.0
Hero Mode
Comedy 2021, USA
4.0
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2021, Russia
7.0
The Translators
Thriller 2020, France
7.0
Archive
Sci-Fi, Action 2020, USA
6.0
AK-47
War, History 2020, Russia
7.0
Tesla
Biography, Drama, History 2020, USA
4.0
Heist of the Century
Comedy, Crime 2020, Argentina
7.0
Final Frequency
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
3.0
Betta Fish
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
2.0
8 komnat. Klyuchi Yesenina
Biography 2020, Russia
0.0
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
6.0
Radioactive
Biography, Drama 2019, Great Britain
6.0
At Eternity's Gate
Biography 2019, USA
6.0
Artemis Fowl
Fantasy, Family 2019, USA
4.0
Think Like a Dog
Comedy 2019, USA
5.0
Io, Leonardo
Drama 2019, Italy
5.0
If you're drawn to stories of extraordinary intellect and inner conflict, don't miss the full list above - there's a genius tale for everyone.

