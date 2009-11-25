Menu
The Horse Boy
The Horse Boy
Documentary
Synopsis
A writer documents the journey his family takes to Mongolia to consult with nomadic shamans on the healing of their autistic son.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
25 November 2009
Release date
25 November 2009
USA
Budget
$160,000
Worldwide Gross
$156,612
Also known as
The Horse Boy, Der Pferdejunge, Hästpojken, Over the Hills and Far Away, Το αγόρι και το άλογο, Мальчик и лошади
Director
Michel Orion Scott
Cast
Temple Grandin
Rowan Isaacson
Kristin Neff
Rupert Isaacson
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Horse Boy
7.2
A Mother's Courage: Talking Back to Autism
(2009)
7.1
A Brilliant Young Mind
(2014)
8.5
Temple Grandin
(2010)
7.8
Autism: The Musical
(2007)
6.8
Mozart and the Whale
(2005)
7.1
Henry Fool
(1997)
8.2
Close-Up
(1990)
6.9
7.2
IMDb
