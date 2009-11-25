Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Horse Boy
Poster of The Horse Boy
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Horse Boy

The Horse Boy

The Horse Boy 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A writer documents the journey his family takes to Mongolia to consult with nomadic shamans on the healing of their autistic son.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 25 November 2009
Release date
25 November 2009 USA
Budget $160,000
Worldwide Gross $156,612
Also known as
The Horse Boy, Der Pferdejunge, Hästpojken, Over the Hills and Far Away, Το αγόρι και το άλογο, Мальчик и лошади
Director
Michel Orion Scott
Cast
Temple Grandin
Rowan Isaacson
Kristin Neff
Rupert Isaacson
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Horse Boy
A Mother's Courage: Talking Back to Autism 7.2
A Mother's Courage: Talking Back to Autism (2009)
A Brilliant Young Mind 7.1
A Brilliant Young Mind (2014)
Temple Grandin 8.5
Temple Grandin (2010)
Autism: The Musical 7.8
Autism: The Musical (2007)
Mozart and the Whale 6.8
Mozart and the Whale (2005)
Henry Fool 7.1
Henry Fool (1997)
Close-Up 8.2
Close-Up (1990)

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Listen to the
soundtrack The Horse Boy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more