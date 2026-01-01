Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Erich Wildpret
Erich Wildpret
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erich Wildpret
Erich Wildpret
Erich Wildpret
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Zero Hour
(2010)
6.7
The Liberator
(2013)
Filmography
6.7
The Liberator
Libertador
Drama
2013, Venezuela / Spain
6.8
The Zero Hour
La hora cero
Action
2010, Venezuela
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree