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Erich Wildpret Erich Wildpret
Kinoafisha Persons Erich Wildpret

Erich Wildpret

Erich Wildpret

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Zero Hour 6.8
The Zero Hour (2010)
The Liberator 6.7
The Liberator (2013)

Filmography

The Liberator 6.7
The Liberator Libertador
Drama 2013, Venezuela / Spain
The Zero Hour 6.8
The Zero Hour La hora cero
Action 2010, Venezuela
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