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Maria Valverde
Maria Valverde
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Valverde
Maria Valverde
Maria Valverde
Date of Birth
24 March 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Madrid, Kingdom of Spain
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Three Steps Above Heaven
(2010)
Tickets
7.4
I Want You
(2012)
6.9
Ali and Nino
(2016)
Filmography
6
Fever Dream
Distancia de rescate
Drama
2021, Chile / Spain / USA
5.6
Sounds Like Love
Fuimos canciones
Music
2021, Spain
6.3
Spider
Araña
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2019, Chile / Argentina / Brazil
6.1
Galveston
Galveston
Action, Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Plonger
Plonger
Drama
2017, France
6.9
Back to Burgundy
Ce qui nous lie
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.6
The Load
La Carga
Drama, Romantic
2017, Mexico
6.9
Ali and Nino
Ali and Nino
Romantic, History
2016, Great Britain / Azerbaijan
Show more
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