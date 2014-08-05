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Poster of The Calling
5.8
The Calling - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Calling
5.8

The Calling

, 2014
The Calling
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Calling
5.8
The Calling - Trailer
The Calling  Trailer

Synopsis

Detective Hazel Micallef hasn't had much to worry about in the sleepy town of Fort Dundas until a string of gruesome murders in the surrounding countryside brings her face to face with a serial killer driven by a higher calling.

Cast

Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Hazel Micallef
Gil Bellows
Gil Bellows
Detective Ray Green
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Emily Micallef
Topher Grace
Topher Grace
Ben Wingate
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Father Price
Christopher Heyerdahl
Christopher Heyerdahl
Simon
Kristin Booth
Kevin Parent
Spere
Katy Breier
Melanie Cartwright
Paulino Nunes
Officer Mathieson
Ted Whittall
Ian Mason
Director Jason Stone
Writer Scott Abramovitch, Michael Redhill
Composer Robert Melamed, Mark Petrie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 10 October 2014
World premiere 5 August 2014
Release date
5 August 2014 Russia 18+
10 October 2014 France 12
10 October 2014 Great Britain
5 August 2014 Kazakhstan
10 October 2014 Spain 12
5 August 2014 USA
5 August 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $189,254
Production Stage 6 Films, Manis Film, Breaking Ball Films
Also known as
The Calling, El llamado, A Convocação, A hívás, Arama, Cuộc Gọi Nửa Đêm, Haykırış, La llamada, Perseguição Perigosa, The Calling: Ruf des Bösen, Thirrja, Wezwanie, Το κάλεσμα, Призвание, Призванието, 殺人の啓示　死を誘う男

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Calling - Trailer
The Calling Trailer
The Calling - Clip 2
The Calling Clip 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Father Price I find it fascinating that someone like you would be interested in unearthing this prayer that has been for 1,500 years, by and large, lost.
Hazel Micallef I think somebody may have found it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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