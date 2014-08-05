Detective Hazel Micallef hasn't had much to worry about in the sleepy town of Fort Dundas until a string of gruesome murders in the surrounding countryside brings her face to face with a serial killer driven by a higher calling.
ProductionStage 6 Films, Manis Film, Breaking Ball Films
Also known as
The Calling, El llamado, A Convocação, A hívás, Arama, Cuộc Gọi Nửa Đêm, Haykırış, La llamada, Perseguição Perigosa, The Calling: Ruf des Bösen, Thirrja, Wezwanie, Το κάλεσμα, Призвание, Призванието, 殺人の啓示 死を誘う男