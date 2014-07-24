Menu
Trailers
The Calling. Trailer
The Calling. Trailer
Publication date: 24 July 2014
The Calling
– Detective Hazel Micallef hasn't had much to worry about in the sleepy town of Fort Dundas until a string of gruesome murders in the surrounding countryside brings her face to face with a serial killer driven by a higher calling.
5.8
The Calling
Thriller, 2014, USA
