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Poster of Irresistible
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Irresistible
6.1

Irresistible

, 2006
Irresistible
Australia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Irresistible
6.1

Cast

Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Sam Neill
Sam Neill
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Amanda Douge
Joanna Hunt-Prokhovnik
Georgie Parker
Director Ann Turner
Writer Ann Turner
Composer David Hirschfelder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 18 April 2006
Release date
11 October 2006 Australia
10 September 2008 France
9 July 2006 Greece
11 May 2007 Italy
18 April 2006 USA
MPAA R
Production Cascade Films, Baker Street, Film Finance
Also known as
Irresistible, Identidade Roubada, Irrésistible, Irresistible - vaikea vastustaa, Irresistível, Le verità negate, Modliszka, Neodoljiva, Secret irezistibil, Takıntı, Tromaktika mystika, Und dann kommt die Angst, Unwiderstehlich, Vastupandamatu, Veszedelmes vonzerő, Τρομακτικά μυστικά, Неустоимо, Одержимость, 不可抗拒

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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