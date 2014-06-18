Similar films for Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part I Theatrical
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Henry V Theatrical
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The Merchant of Venice Theatrical
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Globe: Romeo and Juliet Theatrical
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RSC: The Tempest Theatrical
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SHAKESPEARE LIVE! Theatrical
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