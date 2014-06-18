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Poster of Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
7.2

Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II

, 2014
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
Great Britain / Theatrical / 18+
Poster of Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
7.2

Cast

Jasper Britton
King Henry IV
Antony Sher
Sir John Falstaff
Alex Hassell
Alex Hassell
Prince Hal
Joshua Richards
Trevor White
Trevor White
Robert Gilbert
Elliot Barnes-Worrell
Francis
Elliot Barnes-Worrell
Francis
Martin Bassindale
Peto
Anthony Byrne
Anthony Byrne
Pistol
Sean Chapman
Northumberland
Paola Dionisotti
Mistress Quickly
Director Gregory Doran
Writer William Shakespeare
Composer Paul Englishby
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 18 June 2014
Release date
18 June 2014 Russia 16+
18 June 2014 Kazakhstan
18 June 2014 Ukraine
Production Royal Shakespeare Company
Also known as
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II, RSC Live: Henry IV Part II

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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