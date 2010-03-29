Similar films for Globe: Romeo and Juliet
Henry V Theatrical
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As You Like It Theatrical
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Henry V Theatrical
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A Midsummer Night's Dream Theatrical
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Julius Caesar Theatrical
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Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure Drama, Theatrical
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A Woman of No Importance Theatrical
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The Duchess of Malfi Theatrical
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Shakespeare's Globe: Henry IV, Part 1 Drama, Theatrical
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Love's Labour's Lost Theatrical
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