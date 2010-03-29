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Poster of Globe: Romeo and Juliet
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Globe: Romeo and Juliet
7.1

Globe: Romeo and Juliet

, 2009
Globe: Romeo and Juliet
Great Britain / Theatrical / 18+
Poster of Globe: Romeo and Juliet
7.1

Cast

Adetomiwa Edun
Romeo
Ellie Kendrick
Juliet
Penny Layden
The Nurse
Philip Cumbus
Philip Cumbus
Mercutio
Tom Stewart
Paris
Ukweli Roach
Tybalt
Rawiri Paratene
Fergal McElherron
Jack Farthing
Quartet
Jack Farthing
Quartet
Holly Atkins
Lady Montague
Michael O'Hagan
Montague
Director Dominic Dromgoole
Writer Arthur Brooke, William Shakespeare
Composer Nigel Hess
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 51 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 29 March 2010
Release date
28 May 2010 France
29 March 2010 Great Britain
Production Globe Theatre
Also known as
Shakespeare's Globe: Romeo and Juliet, Romeo & Juliet

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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