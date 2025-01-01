Menu
Alex Hassell
Alex Hassell
Alex Hassell
Alex Hassell
Date of Birth
17 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
8.1
Henry V
(2015)
7.2
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
(2014)
7.0
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part I
(2014)
Filmography
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Actor
7
Rivels
Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
5.1
Locked In
Locked In
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
The Miniaturist
Drama, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
8.1
Henry V
Henry V
Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
7
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part I
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part I
Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
7.2
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
Theatrical
2014, Great Britain
