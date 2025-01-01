Menu
Alex Hassell
Date of Birth
17 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Filmography

Rivels
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
Locked In 5.1
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
The Miniaturist
Drama, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
Henry V 8.1
Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part I 7
Theatrical 2014, Great Britain
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II 7.2
Theatrical 2014, Great Britain
