Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Measure for Measure
Poster of Measure for Measure
Рейтинги
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Measure for Measure

Measure for Measure

Measure for Measure 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2019
World premiere 31 July 2019
Release date
31 July 2019 Great Britain
1 April 2020 Taiwan 保護級
Also known as
RSC: Measure for Measure, Royal Shakespeare Company: Measure for Measure
Director
Gregory Doran
Cast
Anthony Byrne
Anthony Byrne
Sandy Grierson
James Cooney
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Measure for Measure
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure 7.6
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure (2016)
RSC: The Tempest 7.8
RSC: The Tempest (2017)
Henry V 8.1
Henry V (2015)
RSC: King Lear 7.4
RSC: King Lear (2016)
Anthony and Cleopatra 6.1
Anthony and Cleopatra (2017)
The Taming of the Shrew 7.3
The Taming of the Shrew (2019)
SHAKESPEARE LIVE! 8.0
SHAKESPEARE LIVE! (2016)
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II 7.2
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II (2014)
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part I 7.0
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part I (2014)

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more