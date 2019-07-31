Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Рейтинги
7.7
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Measure for Measure
Measure for Measure
Measure for Measure
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Theatrical
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Production year
2019
World premiere
31 July 2019
Release date
31 July 2019
Great Britain
1 April 2020
Taiwan
保護級
Also known as
RSC: Measure for Measure, Royal Shakespeare Company: Measure for Measure
Director
Gregory Doran
Cast
Anthony Byrne
Sandy Grierson
James Cooney
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Measure for Measure
7.6
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
(2016)
7.8
RSC: The Tempest
(2017)
8.1
Henry V
(2015)
7.4
RSC: King Lear
(2016)
6.1
Anthony and Cleopatra
(2017)
7.3
The Taming of the Shrew
(2019)
8.0
SHAKESPEARE LIVE!
(2016)
7.2
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part II
(2014)
7.0
Royal Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Part I
(2014)
Film rating
7.7
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree