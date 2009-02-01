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Poster of As You Like It
7.2
As You Like It - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films As You Like It
7.2

As You Like It

, 2009
As You Like It
Great Britain / Theatrical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of As You Like It
7.2
As You Like It - Trailer
As You Like It  Trailer

Cast

Naomi Frederick
Rosalind
Jack Laskey
Orlando de Boys
Philip Bird
Duke Senior
Laura Rogers
Brendan Hughes
Duke Frederick
Gareth Bennett-Ryan
Lord
Michael Benz
Michael Benz
Silvius
Sophie Duval
Audrey
Trevor Martin
Adam
Tim McMullan
Jaques
Jamie Parker
Oliver de Boys
Director Thea Sharrock
Writer William Shakespeare
Composer Stephen Warbeck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 1 February 2009
Release date
1 February 2009 Russia 16+
26 April 2010 Great Britain
1 February 2009 Kazakhstan
1 February 2009 Ukraine
Also known as
As You Like It

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

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As You Like It - Trailer
As You Like It Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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