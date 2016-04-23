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Poster of SHAKESPEARE LIVE!
8.0
Kinoafisha Films SHAKESPEARE LIVE!
8.0

SHAKESPEARE LIVE!

, 2016
SHAKESPEARE LIVE!
Great Britain / Theatrical / 18+
Poster of SHAKESPEARE LIVE!
8.0

Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch
Self - Performer
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
David Suchet
David Suchet
David Tennant
David Tennant
Self - Host
Catherine Tait
Catherine Tait
Self - Host
Simon Russell Beale
Simon Russell Beale
Richard II
Anne-Marie Duff
Anne-Marie Duff
Akala
The Hip-hop Shakespeare Company
Roger Allam
Roger Allam
Performer
Richard Atwill
Ben Jonson
Director Gregory Doran, Bridget Caldwell, Robin Mason, Tim Taggart
Writer Al Smith
Composer Sianed Jones, Laura Martin, Rufus Wainwright, John Woolf
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2016
World premiere 23 April 2016
Release date
23 April 2016 Russia 12+
23 April 2016 Great Britain
23 April 2016 Kazakhstan
23 April 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $746,895
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Royal Shakespeare Company, The Open University
Also known as
Shakespeare Live! From the RSC, Шекспир жив

Film rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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