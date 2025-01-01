[final battle]

James Bond [after shooting at a bulletproof glass which form the SPECTRE logo] You're a hard man to kill, Blofeld.

[looks at Blofeld's scar]

James Bond Ouch. I do hope that doesn't hurt too much.

Blofeld My wounds will heal. What about yours? Look around you, James, look. This is what's left of your world. Everything you've ever stood for, everything you believed in, a ruin.

James Bond Why are we here? Did you miss me?

[blows into the glass]

Blofeld But I know someone who does.

[makes a heart sign out of the air]

James Bond [referring to Madeleine] Where is she?

Blofeld That's for you to find out.

[activates a time bomb on the wall]

Blofeld In 3 minutes, this building will be demolished. Well, I can get out easily. Now, you have a choice. Die trying to save her or save yourself and live with the pain.

Blofeld Am I?

[after a brief pause, Blofeld chuckles]

Blofeld I've really put you through it, haven't I? Well, that's brothers for you. They always know which buttons to press.