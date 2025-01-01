CTake a look at the world... chaos... because people like you, paper-pushers and politicians, are too spineless to do what needs to be done so I made an alliance to put the power where it should be, and now you want to throw it away for the sake of democracy, whatever the hell that is. How predictably moronic.
[points gun at M]
CBut then isn't that what 'M' stands for... 'moron'?
[squeezes trigger, realizes the gun is unloaded]
MAnd now we know what 'C' stands for... 'careless'.
BlofeldIt was all me, James. It's always been me. The author of all your pain.
James BondI'm already starting to love this place...
Mr. White[to Bond]I always knew death would wear a familiar face... but not yours.
CYou can't tell me an agent in the field can last long against all those drones and satellites.
MYes, you have information. You can find out all about a man, track him down, keep an eye on him. But you have to look him in the eye. All the tech you have can't help you with that. A license to kill also means a license NOT to kill.
[hands Bond effects from Skyfall]
MoneypennyYou've got a secret. Something you can't tell anyone, because you don't trust anyone.
MoneypennySo what's going on, James? They say that Mexico was a step too far, that you're finished.
BlofeldYes, exactly. The Kartenhoff, the oldest in human possession. The very meteorite which made this crater. Think about it: so many years up there, alone, silent, building momentum until it chose to make its mark on Earth. A huge unstoppable force.
James BondExcept it did stop, didn't it? Right here.
QMay I remind you that I answer directly to M. I also have a mortgage and two cats to feed.
James BondWell, then I suggest you trust me, for the sake of the cats.
James BondTempus Fugit... isn't it funny how time flies?
[his watch explodes]
Clinic BarmanHere you are, sir. One prolytic digestive enzyme shake.
James BondDo me a favor, will you? Throw that down the toilet. Cut out the middleman.
QWell it's lovely to see you, 007. Lovely. Um, now I meant to tell you, the Smart Blood program is obviously still in its developmental phase. So we may experience the odd drop in coverage during the first 24 hours...
[Bond glares at him]
Q48 hours after administration, but after that it should work perfectly.
BlofeldTorture is easy, on a superficial level. A man can watch himself being disemboweled and derive great horror from the experience, but it's still going on at a distance. It isn't taking place where it is. As you know all too well, dear Madeleine, a man lives inside his head. That's where the seed of his soul is. James and I were both present recently when a man was deprived of his eyes and the most astonishing thing happened, didn't you notice? He wasn't there anymore. He had gone even though he was still alive, so this brief moment between life and death, there was nobody inside his skull. Most odd.
Madeleine SwannI can't go back to this life. And I'm not going to ask you to change, you are who you are.
BlofeldI've really put you through it, haven't I? Well, that's brothers for you. They always know which buttons to press.
[starts the time bomb then flees, Bond runs off]
Oberhauser[Bond is strapped to a torture chair with a drill attached]So James, I'm going to penetrate to where you are. To the inside of your head. Now the first probe will play with your sight, your hearing, and your balance, just with the subtlest of manipulations.
James BondWell, get on with it then. Nothing can be as painful as listening to you talk.
BlofeldYou see, they failed to comprehend the crucial fact that a terrible event can lead to something wonderful.
James BondIf you've come for the car, I parked it at the bottom of the Tiber.
QWell, not to worry, 007. It was only a £3,000,000 prototype.
BlofeldIf the needle finds the correct spot in the fusiform gyrus, you recognize no one. Of course the faces of your women like to change a lot, right James? You won't know who she is. Just another passing face on your way to the grave.
M[after C announces the shut down of the 007 program]You don't know what you're doing.
CIt's nothing personal. It's the future. And... you're not.