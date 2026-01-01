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7 photos
Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Date of Birth
22 April 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Austin, the United States of America
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League
(2021)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
7.8
Zombieland
(2009)
Filmography
4.5
Silenced
Silenced
Documentary
2026, Australia
5.2
Depp v. Heard
Documentary,
2023, USA
7.3
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2023, USA
Watch trailer
2.5
In the Fire
In the Fire
Thriller
2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Stand
Drama, Horror,
2020, USA
Run Away with Me
Run Away with Me
Romantic
2020, USA
7.5
Aquaman
Aquaman
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2018, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Amber Heard’s private life
Johnny Depp’s Personal Turmoil Disrupted Production of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'
Hope Rekindled: Rumors Spark about Johnny Depp's Return to His most Awaited Role
Photos
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