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Amber Heard 7 photos
Amber Heard Amber Heard
Kinoafisha Persons Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Date of Birth
22 April 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
City of Austin, the United States of America
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)
Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
Zombieland 7.8
Zombieland (2009)

Filmography

Silenced 4.5
Silenced Silenced
Documentary 2026, Australia
Depp v. Heard 5.2
Depp v. Heard
Documentary, 2023, USA
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 7.3
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2023, USA
Watch trailer
In the Fire 2.5
In the Fire In the Fire
Thriller 2023, Italy / USA
Watch trailer
Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Stand 5.4
The Stand
Drama, Horror, 2020, USA
Run Away with Me Run Away with Me
Romantic 2020, USA
Aquaman 7.5
Aquaman Aquaman
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Amber Heard’s private life
'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' still
Johnny Depp’s Personal Turmoil Disrupted Production of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales'
Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Hope Rekindled: Rumors Spark about Johnny Depp's Return to His most Awaited Role

Photos

Эмбер Херд Эмбер Херд Эмбер Херд Эмбер Херд Эмбер Херд Эмбер Херд и Джонни Депп
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