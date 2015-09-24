|8 October 2015
|Russia
|КАРО Премьер
|6+
|8 October 2015
|Argentina
|24 September 2015
|Australia
|9 October 2015
|Austria
|8 October 2015
|Azerbaijan
|8 October 2015
|Belarus
|21 October 2015
|Belgium
|8 October 2015
|Bolivia
|8 October 2015
|Brazil
|16 October 2015
|Bulgaria
|9 October 2015
|Canada
|8 October 2015
|Chile
|8 October 2015
|Colombia
|8 October 2015
|Croatia
|23 October 2015
|Cyprus
|8 October 2015
|Czechia
|8 October 2015
|Denmark
|21 October 2015
|Egypt
|9 October 2015
|Estonia
|9 October 2015
|Finland
|21 October 2015
|France
|8 October 2015
|Germany
|16 October 2015
|Great Britain
|22 October 2015
|Greece
|8 October 2015
|Hong Kong
|22 October 2015
|Hungary
|16 October 2015
|Iceland
|9 October 2015
|India
|9 October 2015
|Indonesia
|16 October 2015
|Ireland
|8 October 2015
|Israel
|12 November 2015
|Italy
|8 October 2015
|Kazakhstan
|9 October 2015
|Latvia
|8 October 2015
|Lebanon
|9 October 2015
|Lithuania
|8 October 2015
|Malaysia
|21 October 2015
|Malta
|8 October 2015
|Mexico
|7 October 2015
|Netherlands
|1 October 2015
|New Zealand
|8 October 2015
|North Macedonia
|7 October 2015
|Norway
|8 October 2015
|Panama
|15 October 2015
|Peru
|8 October 2015
|Philippines
|23 October 2015
|Poland
|15 October 2015
|Portugal
|8 October 2015
|Puerto Rico
|9 October 2015
|Romania
|8 October 2015
|Singapore
|22 October 2015
|Slovakia
|8 October 2015
|Slovenia
|9 October 2015
|South Africa
|8 October 2015
|South Korea
|9 October 2015
|Spain
|23 October 2015
|Sweden
|21 October 2015
|Switzerland
|8 October 2015
|Taiwan
|8 October 2015
|Thailand
|11 December 2015
|Turkey
|8 October 2015
|UAE
|9 October 2015
|USA
|8 October 2015
|Ukraine
|8 October 2015
|Uruguay
|9 October 2015
|Venezuela
|9 October 2015
|Viet Nam