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Poster of Pan
5.9
Pan - Dubbed trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Pan
5.9

Pan

, 2015
Pan
USA / Family, Comedy, Fantasy, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Pan
5.9
Pan - Dubbed trailer 2
Pan  Dubbed trailer 2

Synopsis

12-year-old orphan Peter is spirited away to the magical world of Neverland, where he finds both fun and danger, and ultimately discovers his destiny -- to become the hero who will be forever known as Peter Pan.

Cast

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Blackbeard
Garrett Hedlund
Garrett Hedlund
Hook
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Tiger Lily
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Mary
Paul Kaye
Paul Kaye
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Mermaids
Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden
Emerald Fennell
Emerald Fennell
Nonso Anozie
Nonso Anozie
Bishop
Levi Miller
Levi Miller
Peter
Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar
Sam Smiegel
Kathy Burke
Mother Barnabas
Director Joe Wright
Writer Jason Fuchs, J.M. Barrie
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 October 2015
World premiere 24 September 2015
Release date
8 October 2015 Russia КАРО Премьер 6+
8 October 2015 Argentina
24 September 2015 Australia
9 October 2015 Austria
8 October 2015 Azerbaijan
8 October 2015 Belarus
21 October 2015 Belgium
8 October 2015 Bolivia
8 October 2015 Brazil
16 October 2015 Bulgaria
9 October 2015 Canada
8 October 2015 Chile
8 October 2015 Colombia
8 October 2015 Croatia
23 October 2015 Cyprus
8 October 2015 Czechia
8 October 2015 Denmark
21 October 2015 Egypt
9 October 2015 Estonia
9 October 2015 Finland
21 October 2015 France
8 October 2015 Germany
16 October 2015 Great Britain
22 October 2015 Greece
8 October 2015 Hong Kong
22 October 2015 Hungary
16 October 2015 Iceland
9 October 2015 India
9 October 2015 Indonesia
16 October 2015 Ireland
8 October 2015 Israel
12 November 2015 Italy
8 October 2015 Kazakhstan
9 October 2015 Latvia
8 October 2015 Lebanon
9 October 2015 Lithuania
8 October 2015 Malaysia
21 October 2015 Malta
8 October 2015 Mexico
7 October 2015 Netherlands
1 October 2015 New Zealand
8 October 2015 North Macedonia
7 October 2015 Norway
8 October 2015 Panama
15 October 2015 Peru
8 October 2015 Philippines
23 October 2015 Poland
15 October 2015 Portugal
8 October 2015 Puerto Rico
9 October 2015 Romania
8 October 2015 Singapore
22 October 2015 Slovakia
8 October 2015 Slovenia
9 October 2015 South Africa
8 October 2015 South Korea
9 October 2015 Spain
23 October 2015 Sweden
21 October 2015 Switzerland
8 October 2015 Taiwan
8 October 2015 Thailand
11 December 2015 Turkey
8 October 2015 UAE
9 October 2015 USA
8 October 2015 Ukraine
8 October 2015 Uruguay
9 October 2015 Venezuela
9 October 2015 Viet Nam
MPAA PG
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $128,988,320
Production Warner Bros., RatPac-Dune Entertainment, Berlanti Productions
Also known as
Pan, Peter Pan, Paan: Reis Eikunagimaale, Pán, Pan - Viaggio sull'isola che non c'è, Pan Putovanje u Nigdjezemsku, Pan va Vung Dat Neverland, Pan Và Vùng Đất Neverland, PAN ネバーランド、夢のはじまり, Pan: Aventuri în Ţara de Nicăieri, Pan: Viagem à Terra do Nunca, Pan: Viaje a Nunca Jamás, Pan: Viatge al País de Mai Més, Pani, Penas: nuotykiai Niekados šalyje, Pens: Piedzīvojumi Nekurnekadzemē, Piotruś. Wyprawa do Nibylandii, Παν, Пан, Пен: подорож до Небувалії, Петар Пан, Пэн: Путешествие в Нетландию, 小飞侠：幻梦启航, 潘恩：航向夢幻島, Пэн, Pan - Viagem à Terra do Nunca, Pan & Vùng Đất Neverland, PAN 〜ネバーランド、夢のはじまり〜, PAN: Cesta do Krajiny-Nekrajiny, Pan 3D, Пэн Путешествие в Нетландию

Film rating

5.9
Rate 16 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Pan - Dubbed trailer 2
Pan Dubbed trailer 2
Pan - Dubbed trailer 1
Pan Dubbed trailer 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Pan

Quotes

Blackbeard Well, well, well. The princess, I presume.
Hook Oh, well, actually I'm just a miner. But I appreciate the compliment.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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