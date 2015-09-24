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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Pan

Oh, well, actually I'm just a miner. But I appreciate the compliment.

Hook Oh, well, actually I'm just a miner. But I appreciate the compliment.

Well, well, well. The princess, I presume.

Blackbeard Well, well, well. The princess, I presume.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.