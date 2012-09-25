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Poster of Dog Flesh
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Dog Flesh
5.5

Dog Flesh

, 2011
Carne de perro
Chile, France, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dog Flesh
5.5

Synopsis

Dog Flesh deals with a complex period in the life of Alejandro, a solitary, fragile and unpredictable man who is crushed by the hostility of his mysterious past.

Cast

Amparo Noguera
Amparo Noguera
Laura
Sergio Hernández
Raúl
María Gracia Omegna
Gabriela
Alfredo Castro
Pastor Evangélico
Alejandro Goic
Alejandro
Cristián Carvajal
Doctor
Manuela Oyarzún
Celeste
Roberto Farías
Mecánico
Daniel Alcaíno
Hombre Departamento
Jesús Briceño
Hermano de Gabriela
Director Fernando Guzzoni
Writer Fernando Guzzoni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Chile / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 25 September 2012
Release date
12 July 2013 Spain
Worldwide Gross $2,335
Production Ceneca Producciones, JBA Production, Hanfgarn & Ufer Film und TV Produktion
Also known as
Carne de Perro, Dog Flesh, Pseće meso

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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