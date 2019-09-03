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6.2
Kinoafisha Films White on White
6.2

White on White

, 2019
White on White / Blanco en Blanco
Spain, Chile, France, Germany / Drama / 18+
6.2

Cast

Alfredo Castro
Pedro
Lars Rudolph
Propietario
Lola Rubio
Aurora
Alejandro Goic
Capataz
Esther Vega Pérez Torres
Sara
Ignacio Ceruti
John
David Pantaleón
Arturo
Santos Luis Terrazas Ayla
Selknam Guide
Hernando Calderon
Mayordomo
Director Théo Court
Writer Théo Court, Samuel M. Delgado
Composer Jonay Armas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / Chile / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 23 August 2020
World premiere 3 September 2019
Worldwide Gross $15,151
Production Blond Indian Films, Corfo, El Viaje Films
Also known as
Blanco en Blanco, White on White, Baltu ant balto, Belo na belom, Beyaz Üstüne Beyaz, Białe na białym, Blanc sur blanc, Branco no Branco, Λευκό σε λευκό, Белым по белому, 화이트 온 화이트

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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