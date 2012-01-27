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6.2
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Why Stop Now?
6.2
Why Stop Now?
, 2012
Why Stop Now
USA / Comedy / 18+
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6.2
Why Stop Now?
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
When a college piano prodigy tries to check his mother into rehab, he is taken hostage by her drug dealer and swept along on a wild adventure.
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Cast
Jesse Eisenberg
Eli Bloom
Melissa Leo
Penny Bloom
Tracy Morgan
Sprinkles
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Black
Sarah Ramos
Chloe
Emma Rayne Lyle
Nicole Bloom
Stephanie March
Trish
Tanya Wright
Paul Calderón
Eduardo
Neal Huff
Dave Epstein
Jayce Bartok
Nurse Mike
Director
Phil Dorling
,
Ron Nyswaner
Writer
Phil Dorling
,
Ron Nyswaner
Composer
Spencer David Hutchings
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
27 January 2012
Release date
27 January 2012
Russia
Другое кино
16+
27 January 2012
Kazakhstan
17 August 2012
USA
27 January 2012
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$2,432
Production
BCDF Pictures, Armian Pictures
Also known as
Why Stop Now?, Dlaczego właśnie teraz?, Kako naprej?, Por Que Parar Agora?, Predisposed, Thần Đồng Piano, Why Stop Now - Auf Umwegen in den Entzug, Си-бемоль-кокос, Сі-бемол-кокос, ファンキーランド, 無止盡冒險王, Предрасположенность
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
14
votes
5.5
IMDb
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Why Stop Now?
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Stills
Quotes
Black
Respect's gone out the window these days.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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