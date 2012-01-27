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Poster of Why Stop Now?
6.2
Why Stop Now? - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Why Stop Now?
6.2

Why Stop Now?

, 2012
Why Stop Now
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Why Stop Now?
6.2
Why Stop Now? - Trailer
Why Stop Now?  Trailer

Synopsis

When a college piano prodigy tries to check his mother into rehab, he is taken hostage by her drug dealer and swept along on a wild adventure.

Cast

Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg
Eli Bloom
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Penny Bloom
Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan
Sprinkles
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Black
Sarah Ramos
Chloe
Emma Rayne Lyle
Nicole Bloom
Stephanie March
Stephanie March
Trish
Tanya Wright
Paul Calderón
Eduardo
Neal Huff
Neal Huff
Dave Epstein
Jayce Bartok
Nurse Mike
Director Phil Dorling, Ron Nyswaner
Writer Phil Dorling, Ron Nyswaner
Composer Spencer David Hutchings
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 27 January 2012
Release date
27 January 2012 Russia Другое кино 16+
27 January 2012 Kazakhstan
17 August 2012 USA
27 January 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,432
Production BCDF Pictures, Armian Pictures
Also known as
Why Stop Now?, Dlaczego właśnie teraz?, Kako naprej?, Por Que Parar Agora?, Predisposed, Thần Đồng Piano, Why Stop Now - Auf Umwegen in den Entzug, Си-бемоль-кокос, Сі-бемол-кокос, ファンキーランド, 無止盡冒險王, Предрасположенность

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Why Stop Now? - Trailer
Why Stop Now? Trailer
Why Stop Now? - Featurette
Why Stop Now? Featurette
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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