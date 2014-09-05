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5.9
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Welcome to Me
5.9
Welcome to Me
, 2014
Welcome to Me
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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5.9
Welcome to Me
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
When Alice Klieg wins the Mega-Millions lottery, she immediately quits her psychiatric meds and buys her own talk show.
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Cast
Wes Bentley
Gabe Ruskin
Linda Cardellini
Gina Selway
Kristen Wiig
Alice Klieg
James Marsden
Rich Ruskin
Alan Tudyk
Ted Thurber
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Deb Moseley
Joan Cusack
Dawn Hurley
Tim Robbins
Dr. Daryl Moffet
Thomas Mann
Rainer Ybarra
Loretta Devine
Barb Vaughn
Director
Shira Piven
Writer
Eliot Laurence
Composer
David Robbins
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
5 September 2014
Release date
5 September 2014
Russia
16+
10 April 2015
Australia
5 September 2014
Canada
5 September 2014
Kazakhstan
8 May 2015
USA
5 September 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$636,819
Production
BRON Studios, Gary Sanchez Productions
Also known as
Welcome to Me, Bienvenidos a mi mundo, Bana Hoş Geldiniz, Bem-vindos ao meu mundo, Bem-Vindos ao Mundo, Üdv a világomban!, Willkommen bei Alice, Witajcie u mnie, Добре дошъл при мен, Добро пожаловать ко мне
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
5.9
IMDb
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Welcome to Me
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Stills
Quotes
Alice Klieg
I was a summer baby born in 1971 in Simi Valley, California, and I've been using masturbation as a sedative since 1991.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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