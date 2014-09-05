Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Welcome to Me
5.9
Welcome to Me - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Welcome to Me
5.9

Welcome to Me

, 2014
Welcome to Me
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Welcome to Me
5.9
Welcome to Me - Trailer
Welcome to Me  Trailer

Synopsis

When Alice Klieg wins the Mega-Millions lottery, she immediately quits her psychiatric meds and buys her own talk show.

Cast

Wes Bentley
Wes Bentley
Gabe Ruskin
Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini
Gina Selway
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Alice Klieg
James Marsden
James Marsden
Rich Ruskin
Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk
Ted Thurber
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Deb Moseley
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Dawn Hurley
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
Dr. Daryl Moffet
Thomas Mann
Thomas Mann
Rainer Ybarra
Loretta Devine
Loretta Devine
Barb Vaughn
Director Shira Piven
Writer Eliot Laurence
Composer David Robbins
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 5 September 2014
Release date
5 September 2014 Russia 16+
10 April 2015 Australia
5 September 2014 Canada
5 September 2014 Kazakhstan
8 May 2015 USA
5 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $636,819
Production BRON Studios, Gary Sanchez Productions
Also known as
Welcome to Me, Bienvenidos a mi mundo, Bana Hoş Geldiniz, Bem-vindos ao meu mundo, Bem-Vindos ao Mundo, Üdv a világomban!, Willkommen bei Alice, Witajcie u mnie, Добре дошъл при мен, Добро пожаловать ко мне

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Welcome to Me - Trailer
Welcome to Me Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Alice Klieg I was a summer baby born in 1971 in Simi Valley, California, and I've been using masturbation as a sedative since 1991.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Welcome to Me

Lotereya
Lotereya Comedy
2025, Russia
6.0
As Cool as I Am
As Cool as I Am Drama, Comedy
2013, USA
5.0
Nasty Baby
Nasty Baby Drama
2015, USA / Chile
5.0
The Skeleton Twins
The Skeleton Twins Drama, Comedy
2014, USA
6.0
Hateship Loveship
Hateship Loveship Drama
2013, USA
6.0
Girl Most Likely
Girl Most Likely Comedy
2012, USA
5.0
The Jesus Rolls
The Jesus Rolls Comedy, Crime, Drama
2019, USA
4.0
Obvious Child
Obvious Child Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
6.0
Tammy
Tammy Comedy
2014, USA
5.0
Your Sister's Sister
Your Sister's Sister Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
7.0
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1993, USA
5.0
Death at a Funeral
Death at a Funeral Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more