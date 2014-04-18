Sasha
Guess I should've known that as soon as you found someone else to couple up with, that you'd be done with me.
Paige
Sasha, that is not fair. Okay yes, I am less available to you now than I was before when there was no one else in my life and we talked every night till 2 in the morning. But that was always gonna change when one of us met someone. I mean you don't talk to your friends till 2 in the morning anymore, you stop needing that.
Sasha
But you still have that.
Paige
What?
Sasha
You... ah... you still talk to someone till 2 in the morning, it's just him now. Nothing changed for you. It just changed for me. Can you acknowledge that, please?