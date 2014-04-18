Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Life Partners
6.1
Life Partners - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Life Partners
6.1

Life Partners

, 2014
Life Partners
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Life Partners
6.1
Life Partners - Trailer
Life Partners  Trailer

Synopsis

Sasha and Paige's co-dependent friendship is tested as Paige gets serious with a guy for the first time.

Cast

Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester
Sasha
Simone Bailly
Adam Brody
Adam Brody
Tim
Matthew Cardarople
Matthew Cardarople
Gabourey Sidibe
Gabourey Sidibe
Jen
Gillian Jacobs
Gillian Jacobs
Paige
Beth Dover
Jenn
Abby Elliott
Abby Elliott
Vanessa
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon
Trace
Mark Feuerstein
Mark Feuerstein
Casey
Elizabeth Ho
Valerie
Greer Grammer
Greer Grammer
Mia
Director Susanna Fogel
Writer Joni Lefkowitz, Susanna Fogel
Composer Eric D. Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 6 November 2014
World premiere 18 April 2014
Release date
18 April 2014 Russia 16+
15 October 2015 Brazil
1 December 2015 Germany
18 April 2014 Kazakhstan
18 April 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $8,265
Production Haven Entertainment, Minerva Productions, Red Crown Productions
Also known as
Life Partners, Amies malgré lui, Parceiras Eternas, Za vedno, Životni partneri, Партнеры по жизни, Приятелки до живот

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Life Partners - Trailer
Life Partners Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Sasha Guess I should've known that as soon as you found someone else to couple up with, that you'd be done with me.
Paige Sasha, that is not fair. Okay yes, I am less available to you now than I was before when there was no one else in my life and we talked every night till 2 in the morning. But that was always gonna change when one of us met someone. I mean you don't talk to your friends till 2 in the morning anymore, you stop needing that.
Sasha But you still have that.
Paige What?
Sasha You... ah... you still talk to someone till 2 in the morning, it's just him now. Nothing changed for you. It just changed for me. Can you acknowledge that, please?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Life Partners

The Oranges
The Oranges Comedy
2011, USA
6.0
Lez Bomb
Lez Bomb Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
5.0
A Date for Mad Mary
A Date for Mad Mary Drama, Comedy
2016, Ireland
7.0
The Intervention
The Intervention Drama, Comedy
2016, USA
6.0
As Cool as I Am
As Cool as I Am Drama, Comedy
2013, USA
5.0
Kissing Jessica Stein
Kissing Jessica Stein Romantic, Comedy
2001, USA
6.0
20th Century Women
20th Century Women Comedy
2016, USA
7.0
American Pie 2
American Pie 2 Romantic, Comedy
2001, USA
7.0
The Kid Detective
The Kid Detective Comedy
2020, Canada
6.0
The Brothers Grimsby
The Brothers Grimsby Comedy
2016, USA
6.0
Yoga Hosers
Yoga Hosers Comedy
2015, USA
4.0
Baggage Claim
Baggage Claim Romantic, Comedy
2013, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more