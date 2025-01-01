Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
As Cool as I Am
As Cool as I Am Movie Quotes
As Cool as I Am Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Lucy Diamond
[Lainee has just given Lucy the car for the day]
Wait, how are you going to get home?
Lainee Diamond
If I can't get a ride in this outfit, I deserve to walk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lainee Diamond
Why do people stay together in bad relationships I mean?
Frances
When you eat so much shit for so long, you don't even recognize the taste of it after a while.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kenny Crauder
I love you, Lucy. I do.
Lucy Diamond
Kenny, you're not in love. You're drunk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
