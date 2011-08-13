Similar films for Doomsday Prophecy
Arctic Blast Action, Sci-Fi
2010, Australia / Canada
4.0
Earth's Final Hours Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2011, Canada
4.0
The Jack in the Box Horror
2020, Great Britain
4.0
Earthfall Sci-Fi, Action, Catastrophe
2015, USA
3.0
Dead Rising: Watchtower Horror
2015, USA
5.0
Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse Sci-Fi, Action
2014, Canada
3.0
Big Ass Spider! Adventure, Comedy, Action
2013, USA
5.0
The 12 Disasters of Christmas Sci-Fi, Action
2012, Canada
3.0
Collision Earth Sci-Fi, Thriller
2011, Canada
3.0
Mega Cyclone Catastrophe, Sci-Fi, Action
2011, Canada
3.0
Air Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
5.0
The Objective Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2008, USA / Morocco
5.0