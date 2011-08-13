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Poster of Doomsday Prophecy
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Doomsday Prophecy
4.1

Doomsday Prophecy

, 2011
Doomsday Prophecy
Canada / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Doomsday Prophecy
4.1

Cast

Hiro Kanagawa
Hiro Kanagawa
Rick Ravanello
Rick Ravanello
Alan Dale
Jerry Wasserman
Jewel Staite
Jewel Staite
Paula Lindberg
Director Jason Burke
Writer Shawn Linden, Jason Burke
Composer Michael Neilson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 13 August 2011
Release date
13 August 2011 France
13 August 2011 Germany
13 August 2011 USA
MPAA PG-13
Production Cinetel Films, Doomsday Productions
Also known as
Doomsday Prophecy, 21-12-2012 La profezia dei Maya, 21-12-2012 La prophétie des Mayas, A Profecia Final, Doomsday Prophecy - Prophezeiung der Maya, La profecía del juicio final, Le jugement dernier, Lời Tiên Tri Về Ngày Tận Thế, Proroctví zkázy, Proroctwa Doomsday, Proroctwo Doomsday, Przepowiednia końca świata, Végzetes jóslat, Viimsepäeva ennustus, Zwiastun zagłady, Пророчество Судного дня, 末日卷轴, 末日预言

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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